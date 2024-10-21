Pacific Air Forces Leadership Strengthens Ties with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

Courtesy Photo | Air Vice Marshal Carl Newman (center-left), Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) deputy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air Vice Marshal Carl Newman (center-left), Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) deputy commander, stands with Kuhio Lewis (center-right), the Chief Executive Officer from the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), and team members pose for a group photo during a cultural engagement meeting between the military and the Native Hawaiian community in Kapolei, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense maintains a series of instructions for its component branches on improving relations and fostering partnerships with native communities across Hawaii, and all parts of the United States. (curtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Royal Australian Air Force Air Vice Marshal Carl Newman, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, met with Kuhio Lewis, the Chief Executive Officer from the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA), for talks on developing relationships and fostering cultural understanding between the military and the Native Hawaiian community Oct. 17, 2024.



The leaders and their team members connected through sincere discussions on systemic disadvantages faced by Native Hawaiians and underscored the complexity of addressing long-standing problems rooted in transgenerational trauma.



“A lack of respect is a systemic disadvantage we are working hard to overcome,” said Hinaleimoana (Hina) Wong-Kalu, a Hawaiian Cultural Ambassador, as she emphasized the legacy of past injustices they are challenged to overcome. “It’s seared into our minds from a young age that certain groups harmed the Hawaiian people.”



Both parties agreed the harm was real and difficult to address, yet they also expressed a strong desire to be stewards of each other’s culture to build a foundation of trust and collaboration.



"We aim to be partners in this journey,” said Newman, “working alongside the Native Hawaiian community to honor and protect each other’s heritage."



Respecting the traditions and cultures of all native peoples is a priority for the U.S. Department of Defense and supports the strong desire of Native Hawaiians to maintain their rich history and tradition amidst other prevalent influences in American society.



Exchanges such as this are important steps to bridging cultural divides and establishing a way forward for cooperative engagement between PACAF and Native Hawaiian communities.