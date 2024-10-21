Carrying on Fifth Marine Division's proud legacy

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - The Fifth Marine Division (5th MARDIV) was activated on November 11, 1943, for service in World War II. The ground combat element first saw action in the Battle of Iwo Jima, known infamously as the bloodiest battle in Marine Corps history. Shortly following their victory at the top of Mount Suribachi, Japanese forces surrendered, effectively ending the war. 5th MARDIV deactivated on February 5, 1946, and reactivated on March 1, 1966, as a force in readiness during the Vietnam War. Though not intended to deploy overseas, the rising conflict caused the need for reinforcements, and they sent troops to South Vietnam. They were the first unit to return following the end of the war and formally deactivated on November 26, 1969.

For the last 74 years, Marines who served in 5th MARDIV have gathered to break bread together, honoring the past and remembering those who came before them. It’s an emotional time, shedding tears while sharing stories, reaching out to one another for support, and keeping the legacy of the division alive.

At the start of the three-day affair, friends and family from both the WWII and Vietnam eras gave presentations of personal accounts from their service. Among them was Thomas Begay, one of the last remaining original Navajo Code Talkers. He spoke about his time on the rocks of Mount Suribachi, lamenting he didn’t see much of the sand everyone relates to the island. He talked fondly about his time being a code talker and how a state-wide holiday in Arizona now pays tribute to him and his fellow code talker Marines on August 14th. Guests were later treated to a special rendition of the Marines Hymn, sung by Begay in his native language, Navajo.

On the last night of the event, his son, Ronald Begay, made the solemn announcement of the passing of his father’s fellow code talker John Kinsel Sr., who lived to an impressive 107 years. His legacy is now carried on through the memories of those who he served with.

Thomas Begay was joined by other WWII veterans, including Leighton Wilhite, who recalled memories of his time on Iwo Jima in a heartfelt speech about persevering while facing your worst nightmares. He spoke about being scared as a young private on the sands of Iwo Jima and yet moving forward and completing the mission alongside his brothers. He was candid about the struggles of transitioning back to normal civilian life following the war and finding peace through the horrors that haunted him. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

Another key speaker, Bill Baumann, gave his account of life in Vietnam. Being part of 5th MARDIV is extra special for him, considering his father and uncle are Marines who served on Iwo Jima in the same unit. He recounted his experience, remembering that it was at times very slow, and at other times filled with chaos. Throughout all the hardships he faced, he found the strength to persevere. He relied on the people surrounding him, both on and off the battle field, to keep his head held high.

“Thinking about my [Marine] brothers [kept me grounded].” He said. “Another thing that helped was getting into the police department. A lot of those guys were Marines. They took me in.”

Mr. Baumann remains proud of himself and his team, and to this day, he puts forth his best effort to voice that pride for all Vietnam veterans.

This year’s host, retired Gunnery Sgt. Alfredo Cooke, stresses the importance of carrying on each generation’s legacy.

“The power [legacy] has is rooted in the traditions that have been [in the Marine Corps] for 200+ years. When young people are taught leadership traits and principles, and they live by it, they are given a moral foundation to help them achieve the same success as other generations before them.”

Other activities during this event included a trip to Fredericksburg to visit the National Museum of the Pacific War, where participants walked around galleries featuring various aircraft, tanks, and submarines from the WWII era. A silent auction was held to benefit the organization, with vintage paintings, memorabilia, and photo books all up for grabs. The event wrapped up with a dinner where the keynote speaker was the 12th Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps, Retired Sgt. Maj. Harold Overstreet. He kept the mood humorous, telling a few stories about working with generals that garnered laughter from the crowd and reading a flattering speech written Rear Admiral Harold Stark in 1995 called “Why I Like Marines.” He then wrapped up his speech on a more serious note.

“Tonight, when you hit the rack, and you go to sleep in the queen sheets with the soft pillow, you just remember that in those 140 countries on the other side of the world, some Marine is hungry, he’s wet, he’s cold, he’s muddy and he’s standing the watch so we can do what we have to do here. God bless the Marines, and glory to the Corps. Oorah.”

Every veteran who attended has their own story. They are all part of a unique unit only seen twice in history, not knowing if it will ever reactivate again. If it does, there are two generations of Marines ready to take them in to continue that proud legacy.

