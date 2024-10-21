TRICARE Enrollment Freeze Happening Oct. 25

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency today announced an upcoming global enrollment freeze affecting the TRICARE Beneficiary Web Enrollment portal and Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, or DEERS, due to preparations for the new TRICARE contract transition.



The freeze will occur Oct. 25–27.



During the freeze:

• DEERS Online Enrollment System and Beneficiary Web Enrollment won’t be available.

• Providers and pharmacies can't look up eligibility.

• Beneficiaries won’t be able to enroll in or switch plans.



Additionally, the Beneficiary Web Enrollment portal will remain unavailable through Dec. 31.



During this time, beneficiaries within the United States will need to call their regional contractor to update their information or make health plan changes. They won’t be able to make any updates online in milConnect.



Beneficiaries living overseas are not affected and can keep using milConnect as normal between Oct. 28–Dec. 31.



For more information about these changes, visit the TRICARE newsroom.



Media with additional questions should contact DHA Media Relations.



###



The Defense Health Agency provides health services to 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



