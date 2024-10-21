Army Civilian Marketing Campaign highlights unique career paths, features RIA-JMTC employees

Photo By Kendall Swank | Production crews with the Army Civilian Marketing Campaign shoot video and pictures of...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | Production crews with the Army Civilian Marketing Campaign shoot video and pictures of an employee at Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center. The Department of the Army introduced its first-ever marketing campaign focused on Army Civilian careers. For individuals who are looking for a career where they can have impact at scale, or those looking for a new challenge in their career, “Find Your Next Level” highlights the unique career paths available to Army Civilians and the vital skills and expertise they bring to make the Army successful. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill.—For the first time in U.S. Army history, a marketing campaign is shining a spotlight on the diverse and vital contributions of its Civilian workforce and several Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center employees will represent the expertise and dedication Army Civilians bring to the table.



“Being part of the Army Civilian workforce means being part of something bigger than yourself,” said Shanika Jackson, an assembler at RIA-JMTC. “I take pride in knowing the work I do directly supports our Soldiers.”



The campaign, titled “Find Your Next Level,” aims to encourage individuals to explore Army Civilian careers, a unique and rewarding way to serve the nation while building expertise across various fields. The initiative emphasizes the indispensable roles Civilians play in ensuring the Army’s success. Those wishing to learn more about Civilian careers are encouraged to visit the Army Civilian Careers website.



“Army Civilians are needed in a large variety of careers across the country and world,” said Maj. Shamika Hill from the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said. “We’re excited to finally give the Army Civilian Corps the recognition it deserves and to show that there are numerous ways to serve the nation, even if you’re not in uniform.”



Among those featured in the campaign from RIA-JMTC are Jackson; Jolene Phelps, a welder; Sydney Ethridge, who specializes in machine repair; Brian Swisher, a forger; Casey Lancour, a machinist; Nick Shrupp, a project manager and others, along with Civilians from Army Sustainment Command, Joint Munitions Command and Rock Island Arsenal. Their inclusion serves as a powerful reminder of the critical work being done on national defense by Army Civilians living in the Quad Cities.



“Our Civilians are the backbone of RIA-JMTC and swear an oath to support and defend the constitution just like our Soldiers do. Seeing them recognized on such a large stage is incredibly rewarding,” said Col. David Guida, RIA-JMTC commander. “The Army is more than just Soldiers in the field. Behind every mission, there are Civilians like Shanika, Jolene, Sydney, Brian, Casey and Nick, whose work makes it possible for Soldiers to succeed. This campaign helps show that Army Civilians are making a huge difference.”



The campaign provides these employees a platform to share their stories, with a focus on how they contribute to the Army’s readiness and mission. Their roles at RIA-JMTC range from hands-on technical skills to project management, all of which are essential in maintaining the Army’s operational capabilities.



“I wanted a career that challenged me and made a difference,” Phelps said. “As a welder here, I get to do both. I’m proud to be part of something bigger than myself.”



By highlighting the unique roles Army Civilians play in fields like manufacturing, technology and logistics, the campaign seeks to inspire more individuals to consider a career with the Army, whether they are recent graduates or experienced professionals looking for a new challenge.



“The Army is a major Civilian employer, with opportunities across the spectrum of professions—including those at the cutting edge of science, technology, engineering, and math,” Maj. Casey Sherrod from AEMO noted. “Without our Civilians, much of what the Army does would simply not be possible.”



RIA-JMTC’s crucial role in national defense has long been a cornerstone of Army manufacturing, producing critical equipment for military operations since 1875. Its Civilian workforce is a key part of that success. With a range of specialized skills, RIA-JMTC employees contribute to everything from the production of weaponry and military vehicles to ensuring that critical machinery operates at peak performance.



“It’s a rewarding feeling knowing that the equipment we keep running is critical to the Army’s mission,” Ethridge said. “Every day I come to work, I know I’m contributing to something that matters.”



With this marketing campaign, the Army is not just seeking to fill positions but to attract passionate, skilled individuals who are eager to make an impact—whether on the factory floor at RIA-JMTC or managing complex logistics for military operations across the globe.



“We need talented individuals across a wide range of disciplines,” said Hill. “No matter your background or career path, the Army has a place for you.”



The “Find Your Next Level” campaign seeks to communicate this exact message to prospective employees across the country: Army Civilians are critical to the success of the U.S. Army, and the careers available offer meaningful opportunities to serve while working in a variety of fields. As the Army continues to evolve and modernize, its reliance on a strong Civilian workforce remains constant.



“We’re always looking for ways to improve and expand,” said Nick Shrupp, RIA-JMTC project manager. “This campaign is an important step in that direction. It’s great to be part of an organization that values its Civilian workforce and understands the vital role we play.”



As “Find Your Next Level” gains traction, the Army Civilian workforce is poised to grow and thrive, offering new opportunities for those ready to answer the call.