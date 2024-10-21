Fort Sill integrates counter-drone training into Basic Combat Training

Photo By Angela Turner | Trainees from Alpha Battery, 1-40th Field Artillery Battalion completed missions with...... read more read more Photo By Angela Turner | Trainees from Alpha Battery, 1-40th Field Artillery Battalion completed missions with the Joint C-sUAS University as part of their culminating Forge field training exercise prior to graduating this week. This series of missions, held Oct. 16, 2024, involved the trainees moving to various hidden positions and trying to avoid being spotted by the enemy, to include drones being flown by Joint C-sUAS University pilots. The trainees were exposed to simulations of taking on enemy fire, drones finding and attacking their position and chemical gas intrusions on their positions. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. — Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill has introduced counter-unmanned aircraft systems training to better prepare new Soldiers for the tactical challenges of modern warfare.



As part of "The Forge," the capstone field training exercise (FTX) of BCT, recruits now gain hands-on experience in identifying and responding to drone threats, a critical aspect of countering enemy surveillance and attacks. This addition ensures that Soldiers are equipped with the tactical skills necessary to face the growing use of unmanned systems in combat scenarios.



“The Forge takes all the skills these trainees have learned up until now and puts them together over the course of a three-day FTX, which concludes with a 10-mile ruck march,” said Capt. Malachi Leece, commander of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery. “What’s different this year is the inclusion of live UAS assets, something these trainees will encounter in future conflicts. It improves their reaction time, and that could save lives in a real combat scenario.”



Using unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in modern warfare has increased significantly, making counter-UAS training a critical component for Soldiers. Fort Sill, home to the Army’s Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) University, has taken the lead in integrating this training, ensuring that all new Soldiers are prepared for future battlefield environments.



First Sgt. Daniel Campbell of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 434th Field Artillery, emphasized the importance of this training for both recruits and cadre members. “Every war is different, and we have to be adaptable,” said Campbell. “Introducing counter-UAS and drone operations at the basic training level gives our Soldiers a taste of what they will face in the future. Even for cadre members, gaining this experience makes us more effective when we return to our units.”



The live UAS scenarios introduced during The Forge offer a more realistic training environment, reflecting the type of warfare seen in ongoing global conflicts. According to Leece, this realism is critical. “It’s one thing to simulate drone threats, but having live systems in play makes a world of difference,” Leece explained. “The trainees are able to experience firsthand the difficulty of tracking and engaging drones, from mini quadcopters to larger systems.”



Fort Sill’s role as a leader in C-UAS training is poised to continue growing as the Army faces evolving threats from drone technology. The goal is to ensure that future Soldiers are proficient in traditional skills and well-prepared to counter the aerial threats they will face on future battlefields.