Photo By Sgt. Marc Marmeto | Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Col. Luke Bushatz, the outgoing commander, reflects on...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Marc Marmeto | Alaska Army National Guard Lt. Col. Luke Bushatz, the outgoing commander, reflects on his time spent with 1st Battalion, 297th Regiment, during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 20, 2024, at Joint Base-Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska. Bushatz highlighted the Soldiers from his battalion and their acts of selfless service during his time spent as commander. (Alaska Army National Guard photo by Sg. Marc Marmeto) see less | View Image Page

1-297th Infantry Battalion changes command, honors Lt. Col. Bushatz

By Sgt. Marc Marmeto, 134th Public Affairs Detachment



JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment held a change of command ceremony on Oct. 19 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



The ceremony signified the transfer of authority from the outgoing battalion commander Lt. Col. Luke Bushatz to the incoming commander Lt. Col. Christopher Dailey.



“I thank you for giving me the best two years of my life as a Soldier,” said Bushatz while addressing his Soldiers. “You are my friends, my brothers and sisters in service, and I have been so deeply honored to lead with you. I thank every one of you for standing with me.”



In his time spent leading the infantry battalion, Bushatz led and validated the battalion’s deployment training, including difficult company-level exercises at Fort Bliss, Texas.



The brigade commander, Col. Michele Edwards, 297th Regional Support Group, presided over the ceremony emphasizing Bushatz’s leadership.



“Thank you, Lt. Col. Bushatz, for your commitment to Alaska and to our nation, you and your team have directly improved our Soldiers’ individual and unit readiness, ensuring they are trained and ready to defend our great nation, at home or abroad,” said Edwards.



In 2023 Bushatz led the battalion through the highly demanding Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, focusing on improving the unit’s readiness by providing stressful, realistic training.



“Through your unwavering leadership, your team has grown in strength and tactical expertise, becoming a cohesive combat-ready unit,” said Edwards.



In his closing remarks, Bushatz applauded his Soldiers’ commitment to mission readiness and challenged them to carry that to their personal lives.



“You have served time and time again when called upon. I remind you now to continue to be leaders in your home, your schools, in your place of work, and in your communities,” said Bushatz. “I charge you to do this while walking humbly through your life.”



Dailey served as the RSG’s operations officer before taking command of the battalion.