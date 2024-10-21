NMRTU Parris Island-Beaufort Optometrist

Courtesy Photo | Beaufort S.C.- Lt. Richard Wan offers an eye exam to active duty service serive member...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Beaufort S.C.- Lt. Richard Wan offers an eye exam to active duty service serive member at NMRTU Parris Island Medical Branch Health Clinic. see less | View Image Page

Beaufort S.C.- Lieutenant Richard Wan is the sole optometrist at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Branch Health Clinic Parris Island. He stays busy with the help of his hardworking staff to provide care and maximize vision readiness for both Marine recruits and permanent party personnel. He can also be seen across the command, serving in the CMEO and TeamSTEPPS Champion roles. Outside of work, Lt. Wan enjoys swimming, playing the piano, and flying planes on occasion. He also enjoys proudly watching the University of Michigan, his alma mater, occasionally dominate in football. If any permanent party personnel have eye or vision-related questions, don’t hesitate to schedule an appointment with him!