    NMRTU Parris Island-Beaufort Optometrist

    Courtesy Photo | Beaufort S.C.- Lt. Richard Wan offers an eye exam to active duty service serive member

    BEAUFORT , SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Story by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Lieutenant Richard Wan is the sole optometrist at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Branch Health Clinic Parris Island. He stays busy with the help of his hardworking staff to provide care and maximize vision readiness for both Marine recruits and permanent party personnel. He can also be seen across the command, serving in the CMEO and TeamSTEPPS Champion roles. Outside of work, Lt. Wan enjoys swimming, playing the piano, and flying planes on occasion. He also enjoys proudly watching the University of Michigan, his alma mater, occasionally dominate in football. If any permanent party personnel have eye or vision-related questions, don’t hesitate to schedule an appointment with him!

