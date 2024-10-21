Team Sheppard welcomes AETC command team

Team Sheppard welcomed Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, his wife, Maureen and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, AETC command chief, Oct. 16-17, 2024.



Robinson and Bickley witnessed multiple programs and initiatives in action across the installation, focused on transforming technical and pilot training to meet the challenges of Great Power Competition.



The command team visited programs such as Airmanship 200 in the 82nd and the Mental Health Resource Team in the 80th, demonstrating efforts to incorporate foundational competencies – the human performance and resiliency skills all Airmen need to win in combat – into the training environment.



They also observed the modernization of both technical and flying training through the application of technology and by increasing the realism and interactivity of training. Their visits included the Radar Approach Control simulator, where new air traffic controllers gain highly realistic experience, and the 363rd Training Squadron nuclear munitions training area, where virtual reality is giving students more opportunities to perform core tasks and functions.



The two Sheppard wings showcased the BRACER FORGE Mission Generation Demonstration, which prepares students for their combat missions early in their careers. This program integrates aircraft maintainers, civil engineers, pilots, security forces and other specialties to help students understand the complexities of generating a combat sortie and how each role contributes to the mission.



During an all-call, Robinson emphasized the need to accelerate the development of mission-ready Airmen and curriculum in the era of Great Power Competition.



“The Air Force is going to project power via air as quickly as we can,” said Robinson. “That’s what makes this installation and what we’re doing here so incredibly important. We’re in a period of Great Power Competition and the military’s role is making sure that we’re successful and allow deterrence with our facing challenges. We must be comfortable progressing Airmen through training faster than what we’re doing today.”



Bickley stressed the importance of standards and discipline to ensure Airmen are trained with a mix of skills needed for wartime readiness.



“We exist for two reasons: to fight and deter wars,” he said. “Three things separate us from our enemies and cause us to win every time, that’s our people, training and standards. Airman Development Command will get us where we need to go with integrated capabilities and mission-focused Airmen.”



In line with the command’s priorities of building international capabilities, Robinson and Bickley met with Senior National Representatives from the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program’s 14 partner nations. Discussions focused on enhancing the quality of life for international personnel and further integrating participants’ families into installation support systems. The multinational aspect of ENJJPT fosters partnership within pilot training, allowing pilots from various nations to learn, collaborate and train together early in their careers.



The tour also included an update on the ongoing runway construction project, scheduled for completion in early 2026.



Mrs. Robinson met with spouses, families and community leaders to further enhance relationships and resources for the installation. Members of The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce discussed the first-ever community- specific Thrive Guide which features base, local and state resources for military families, stemming from the Air Force initiative “Five and Thrive.” She also toured Midwestern State University, the Child Development Center construction site and other facilities on base.

