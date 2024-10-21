Duty Calls: Welcoming NAVFAC Washington's Newest Military Officer, Frederick Peacos, construction manager

Ensign Frederick Peacos is the newest military officer to join the ranks and contribute to the overall warfighting mission of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington. He brings a unique blend of experience to his construction manager at the Public Works Department Washington. With 14 years of service as an enlisted Marine and a master's degree in architecture, Peacos embodies the dedication and adaptability crucial for military leadership.



His journey to becoming a military officer was inspired by a desire to give back to the Marine Corps, which supported his educational pursuits. "I wanted to give back to the military and the Marine Corps specifically for allowing me to earn this degree," Peacos explains. While the Marine Corps doesn't require architects, the Navy does - presenting an opportunity for Peacos to continue serving both branches through the Civil Engineer Corps.



Peacos's previous assignment as a bugler in "The Commandant's Own" Marine Drum and Bugle Corps honed his leadership skills in autonomous settings. His roles as Lower Bugles Section Head, Operations Chief and Training Chief provided valuable experience in managing personnel and logistics for high-profile engagements worldwide.



In his new position at NAVFAC Washington, Peacos will manage construction projects around Washington Navy Yard and Marine Barracks Washington. He aims to create "an up-to-date and more efficient environment catered to the needs of the specific building tenants."



Peacos sees his role as directly supporting NAVFAC Washington's mission. "Managing projects and seeing them stay on schedule and budget keeps NAVFAC Washington on its own target mission," he states. His work will contribute to aligning facility functionality with the needs of current and future tenants in the highly visible National Capital Region.



With his diverse background and commitment to service, Peacos is poised to make significant contributions to NAVFAC Washington's important work in supporting naval installations.

