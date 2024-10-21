MacDill Aircrew Awarded Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroic Aerial Achievement

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook | From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. John Squatrito, 50th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook | From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. John Squatrito, 50th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, Senior Airman Alex Fiscus, 50th ARS KC-135 boom operator, and Maj. Alex Grayson, 50th ARS KC-135 pilot and aircraft commander, pose for a photo July 26, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The 50th ARS aircrew along with three aircrew assigned to the 91st ARS will receive the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal for their heroic achievements while deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook) see less | View Image Page

What began as a routine air refueling mission for a KC-135 tanker aircrew quickly took an unexpected turn when they received a last-minute radio call while taxiing for takeoff. Deployed in the Middle East, the crew was instructed to alter their flight path—signaling that the situation on the ground was about to escalate.



“It wasn’t until we were taxiing that we received callouts,” recalled U.S. Air Force Capt. John Squatrito, KC-135 pilot with the 50th Air Refueling Squadron. “They told us to shift to a more northern track, and at that point, we knew things were getting serious.”



This abrupt change in plans was a prelude to a high-stakes mission. Maj. Alex Grayson, Capt. John Squatrito, and Senior Airman Alex Fiscus, all from the 50th ARS, were among the six aircrew members tasked with the mission. Alongside their colleagues from the 91st ARS—Capt. Michael Setrin, Staff Sgt. Diego Diaz, and one other aircrew member—the team was directed to provide crucial air refueling support for fighter aircraft engaged in an air-to-ground strike.



Reflecting on the moment, Maj. Alex Grayson, the aircraft commander, shared his instinctive reaction. “You never know what to expect,” said Grayson. “When someone says it could get interesting, it usually means something serious is unfolding. It made the hair on the back of my neck stand up.”



As the KC-135 arrived at its rendezvous point, the crew smoothly transitioned into executing their new mission. Flying an orbit pattern over the fighter jets, the team quickly fell into sync, relying on their training and experience to adapt to the unfolding situation.



“Once things started happening, Squatrito was already in control of the aircraft,” Grayson noted. “He did an excellent job focusing on the flying, while the rest of us kept our eyes outside, maintaining situational awareness. I was on the radios, coordinating with command and control, calling out what we were seeing.”



This seamless coordination was no coincidence. Squatrito and Fiscus had previously flown 20 missions together, having developed a deep trust and understanding of each other’s operational styles during their deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. That bond, along with their training at MacDill Air Force Base, played a key role in their success. Grayson credited the rigorous training environment at MacDill for preparing the crew for such unpredictable moments.



“We get excellent training here,” said Grayson. “There are constant changes to mission plans, weather, and airspace deconfliction. It’s a busy airspace with unpredictable weather, and that kind of environment really prepares you for handling the unexpected.”



This mission, and the crew’s ability to adapt under pressure, earned them the Distinguished Flying Cross—the U.S. military’s fourth-highest award for heroism and the highest recognition for extraordinary aerial achievement.



“Our motto is ‘Air refueling, anytime, anywhere,’ and I believe we truly lived up to that on this mission,” said Fiscus.