Retiree Appreciation Day Celebrates a Generation

FORT LIBERTY, NC— Retirees from all over toughed out a chilly morning to converge at Womack Army Medical Center to attend the annual Fort Liberty Military Retiree Appreciation Day. The event took place Saturday, October 19th.



Mammograms, flu shots, blood pressure and oral cancer screenings were among the many services made available to retirees at this year’s outing. Dozens of organizations from the Fort Liberty community were also on hand.



Jeffrey Vasque, an Army retiree, said it is always good to get out and get some information as well as run into old friends. “I'm getting my shots and looking around and see what's going on”, he said. “I know they have obvious services and things like that but is it kind of like an all-day event where you can meet people and see what's going on with the Fort Liberty community.”



Almost 400 retirees showed up for this year’s event which also included a special presentation from retired Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Allen who shared his battle with prostate cancer. The presentation served as a stark reminder for those procrastinating regarding vital prevention measures.



1st Lt. Vaughn Moore, who is currently a physical therapy student at Baylor and serving an internship at Womack, said it was nice meeting the retirees and offering some useful information they can take back with them. “We are not treating or curing anything here today”, he said. “But we are just helping members in the community that have retired, giving them resources and access to materials that can help with their daily lives.”





The event also featured a classic car show and a massive inflatable display known as the Rollin’ Colon which is filled with various health information also designed to promote preventive care.



For more information about Retiree Appreciation Day or how to attend next year’s event, contact usarmy.liberty.usag.mbx.dhr-rso@army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2024 Date Posted: 10.21.2024 15:38 Story ID: 483584 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retiree Appreciation Day Celebrates a Generation, by Dan Grubb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.