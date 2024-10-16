Brig. Gen. Isabel Rivera Smith takes command of New York's 53rd Troop Command

Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | New York Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Isabel Rivera Smith speaks after assuming...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | New York Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Isabel Rivera Smith speaks after assuming command of the 53rd Troop Command from Brig. Gen. Jack A. James at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, New York, on Oct. 19, 2024. The 53rd Troop Command oversees more than 4,500 Soldiers in combat service and combat service support units stationed across New York. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, New York-- New York Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Isabel Rivera Smith, an Albany resident, took command of the 4,500 Soldiers of the 53rd Troop Command during a Saturday, October 19, 2024, ceremony at the Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.



The 53rd Troop Command is one of the New York Army National Guard’s two general officer commands, with Soldiers located across the state in combat support and combat service support roles.



Smith also serves as the director of joint staff for the New York National Guard, overseeing joint Army and Air Guard operations, which includes responses to state emergencies. She will continue in that role while serving as the 53rd Troop Command leader.



Smith, an Iraq War veteran, is the first woman to lead one of the New York Army National Guard’s two major commands.



She replaces Maj. Gen. Jack James, who moves on to command the 42nd Infantry Division, the state’s other major Army National Guard command.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, praised Smith as “simply a superb leader.”



“She has a great personality and a caring approach to leading out people,” he said. “She’s exceptionally smart and quick to grasp a situation.”



In her remarks, Smith noted that she first served in the 53rd Troop command as a sergeant maintaining the organization’s property books in 1994.



She also served in the 53rd’s command team as the personnel officer and as the command’s chief of staff.



“It’s so good to be back home,” Smith said. “I’m deeply honored to be here.”



She also praised the Soldiers of the 53rd Troop command for their service.



“The balance that you maintain with your civilian jobs, your families, and your dedication to serve your state and nation is a testament to the remarkable Soldiers that you are. You are the fabric that makes the 53rd and unshakeable command,” Smith said.



Smith also thanked the Soldiers and officers she has served alongside for their support and mentorship over the years as well as her family.



Smith first enlisted in the active Army in October of 1985 as a Motor Transport Operator. Her first duty station was Fort Bragg (now Fort Liberty), North Carolina, assigned to Charlie Battery, 368th Air Defense Artillery Battalion.



In 1988, she enlisted in the North Carolina Army National Guard; and in 1989, she transferred to the New York Army National Guard.



In 1995, Smith was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps after graduating from Officer Candidate School.



Smith’s command assignments and operational deployment include commander of Headquarters detachment of the 53d Troop Command, commander of the 369th Special Troops Battalion, and deputy team chief-Iraq Police National Headquarters in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2010.



Smith has had a number of staff assignments in personnel and logistics fields, as well as service as the executive officer to the adjutant general and chief of staff for the 53rd Troop Command.



She is a graduate of the Army’s Command and General Staff College, the U.S. Army War College; the Joint Task Force Commander Training Course; and the National Security Management Course at the University of Syracuse.



Her awards include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal. Smith is also the recipient of the 2017 Latina Style Military Service Award.



Smith was born and raised in Lorain, Ohio where she graduated from Admiral King High School.



She holds a bachelor’s degree in human services from Mount St. Mary’s College, a master’s degree in education in Counseling and Development from Long Island University, and a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.



Smith and her husband Peter have six daughters: Antoinette, Amelia, Karissa, Kassandra, Jessica, and Shannon as well as one son: Jamarr. They also have nine grandchildren.