U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rep. Frank Mrvan, and Gary Mayor Eddie Melton Celebrate Completion of Calumet Region Gary Sanitary District Force Main Replacement Phase II Project

On Monday, October 21, 2024, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Congressman Frank Mrvan (IN-01), and Gary Mayor Eddie Melton gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Calumet Region Gary Sanitary District Force Main Replacement Phase II Project. The event took place at the southeast corner of 25th Avenue and Chase Street in Gary, Indiana, with community leaders and residents in attendance.

The project delivered crucial upgrades to the sanitary sewer force main system on publicly owned property, located east of Chase Street between the Chase Street pump station and 25th Avenue. These improvements included the replacement of a deteriorating and undersized force main, significantly enhancing the system's capacity and reliability for the City of Gary.

Funded through the Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure Section 219 initiative, the project received $2.6 million in federal funding, with the City of Gary serving as the local sponsor. The improvements support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Chicago District mission to strengthen public infrastructure, foster economic growth, and enhance the quality of life and environmental health for the community.

During the ceremony, Congressman Frank Mrvan praised the collaborative effort behind the project, stating, “Thank you to Mayor Melton and all of the leaders with the City of Gary and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for successfully completing this action to improve our water infrastructure and quality of place. I look forward to building on this impactful result and collaborating to continue to attract new economic opportunities and good-paying jobs to Northwest Indiana.”

COL. Rockwell emphasized that the federal and local partnerships that helped deliver this project are the key to protecting citizens and ensuring the long term prosperity of the community.

This project represents a significant step forward in addressing the critical infrastructure needs of the Calumet Region, ensuring improved water management, and supporting future economic development in the area.

