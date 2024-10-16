Routine mammogram gives Munson Army Health Center nurse a fighting chance

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – After a routine mammogram last March, a Munson Army Health Center employee learned her results were suspicious. The radiologist found a mass in the breast tissue and ordered diagnostic imaging. Ultimately, results from a biopsy confirmed cancer.



Michelle Grant, a public health nurse at Munson and a TRICARE beneficiary, shared her cancer journey so that others understand the importance of regular mammograms available every year without a referral through TRICARE for women aged 40 – 64 years old, and younger for those at higher risk.



“After I found out I cried,” said Grant. “It was just surreal. I could not believe I had cancer.”



Her diagnosis is invasive ductal carcinoma with lymph node involvement. Her treatment began soon after her diagnosis and would be administered in three phases.



First Grant underwent a lumpectomy, to remove the mass and surrounding tissue, followed by reconstruction.



Once she healed from surgery she began chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs, to destroy any undetectable cancer cells that may have broken away.



“The recovery from surgery was rough. I was in a lot of pain. But the hardest part, so far, has been the chemotherapy,” Grant said.



“As the treatment progressed, it has taken a heavier toll on my body. I never really feel quite right,” said Grant, describing herself as tired and nauseous most days.



She said that she had heard about the nausea chemotherapy causes, but she was not prepared for how chemotherapy would change her sense of taste.



“Immediately after an infusion, I lose my sense of taste. It slowly returns, but as it does the food tastes horrible and makes me not want to eat,” said Grant.



Along with the taste, hair loss, and skin irritation, Grant said the feeling of isolation during her treatment is rough. Chemotherapy can weaken the immune system during treatment so Grant stays close to home to avoid exposure to illness that her body cannot fight.



“I feel bad that I can’t do all the usual things with my children, right now,” said Grant.



After chemotherapy is complete, Grant will move on to radiation, which uses x-rays aimed directly at the part of her breast where her cancer was detected. This phase is an extra layer of precaution to irradicate any remaining undetectable cancers cells, which could allow her illness to return. Fortunately her prognosis is good, but will require regular follow-up.



“It is a long process, and it can be overwhelming, but now the end of treatment is in sight and things feel more manageable,” said Grant, adding that before her mammogram she never had any symptoms or indication she had breast cancer.



“Preventative care is essential. It is vital to get your routine mammogram. I am fortunate to have discovered my cancer early before it could spread and be harder to treat,” said Grant.



TRICARE authorizes one mammogram every 12 months without referral to all women ages 40 and older, and women ages 30 and older with a family history of breast cancer. To learn more contact your primary care team or contact a TRICARE-authorized radiology provider who does mammograms to schedule an appointment.



To locate a TRICARE-authorized radiology provider, visit TRICARE-West.com Beneficiary Portal Provider Directory

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2024 Date Posted: 10.21.2024 13:15 Story ID: 483572 Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Routine mammogram gives Munson Army Health Center nurse a fighting chance, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.