Guardsman, UNC Student Halts Studies to Serve in Western NC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. - North Carolina National Guardsman Spc. Jessica Bowling paused her studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to help Western N.C. citizens following Tropical Storm Helene.



Bowling, who is assigned to the 1452nd Combat HET Transportation Company, was activated on Oct. 6th in support of Joint Task Force-North Carolina.



In the middle of her senior year, Bowling volunteered to answer the call and assist with relief efforts.



“Part of the reason I joined the guard was to help with the disaster relief in the community,” Bowling said.



In the town of Waynesville, Bowling was seen knocking on doors and speaking with locals to ensure they had essential items, provide resources, and offer supplies.



Bowling is a shining example of what it means to be a NC Guardsman and serve the Tarheel State no matter the time of year.



“I am happy to serve my State and pay back an organization that has provided me with many opportunities,” Bowling said.

