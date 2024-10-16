Academy NCO named NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award recipient

Photo By Mackenzie Mendez | Tech. Sgt. Toneda Randle, Military and Family Readiness NCO, was named the NAACP Roy...... read more read more Photo By Mackenzie Mendez | Tech. Sgt. Toneda Randle, Military and Family Readiness NCO, was named the NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award recipient. Originally from Suffolk, Virginia, Randle enlisted in the Air Force in December 2006. During her career, she has made a lasting impact at every level (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Tech. Sgt. Toneda Randle, Military and Family Readiness NCO at the U.S. Air Force Academy, has been named the NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award recipient. This award recognizes her exceptional commitment to fostering community, promoting diversity, and advocating for civil rights within the U.S. Air Force.



The NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award was established in 1975 to honor individuals who demonstrate outstanding accomplishments in supporting civil rights in the U.S. Armed Forces. Named after Roy Wilkins, the fifth executive director of the NAACP, the award is a tribute to his tireless efforts in enforcing desegregation policies in the military. The award salutes those who continue to advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion within the armed services.



Originally from Suffolk, Virginia, Randle enlisted in the Air Force in December 2006. During her career, she has made a lasting impact at every level. While serving as the Cadet Wing Commander Support Staff section chief at the Academy, where she was nominated for the award, she was instrumental in the Semester Exchange Cadet Program, overseeing security clearances for 42 international students from 12 countries and enhancing cultural understanding and military knowledge across ally and partner nations.



“My family and the support of my peers motivate me every single day,” said Randle. “To the Air Force, my role is an NCO, but I am also a mother, a dual military spouse, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a friend, a Wingman, and an African American woman serving my country. All those titles come with challenges but remind me that I can do anything, and I am stronger with every challenge.”



Randle’s leadership extends beyond her formal duties. As the NCO Council President, she guided professional development for over 400 Airmen and Guardians, and chaired the Academy’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration, which united 250 attendees to highlight African American culture. Her efforts within the Academy and the broader community have included mentoring cadets, advocating for diversity and inclusion, and raising $27,500 for various community causes.



“No one is energized by people like Tech. Sgt. Randle,” said Capt. Andrew Nelson, Space Systems Command liaison officer, former Cadet Wing deputy director of staff, and Randle’s previous supervisor. “Her heart drives her to be a caretaker for the team. She’s a force for culture, constantly driving positivity and connectedness. Her fearlessness, dedication, and ability to care for the community make her a serious force to be reckoned with.”



Randle’s influence also reaches into the local community, where she has played a pivotal role in organizing fundraisers, supporting BIPOC communities, aiding Ukrainian relief efforts, and providing school supplies and food donations to those in need.



“This award is more for my husband and my three children than for me,” Randle reflected. “Their encouragement and support have allowed me to put in the work. Volunteering together has taught my kids the importance of making a difference in the community.”



Brig. Gen. Gavin Marks, U.S. Air Force Academy commandant of cadets, praised Randle’s achievements, “No surprise that Tech. Sgt. Toneda Randle was awarded the NAACP Roy Wilkins Renown Service Award; her leadership and dedication to improving the work environment and lives of Guardians and Airmen is inspiring—this award is very well deserved and we are so proud of her!”