Air Force Gunners Association honors Vietnam War Hero

The Air Force Gunners Association (AFGA) dedicated a plaque in honor of Airman 1st Class Albert Moore, a Vietnam War hero and B-52 tail gunner during a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Oct. 11, 2024. The ceremony paid tribute to Moore’s bravery during a Christmas Eve mission in 1972, where he played a crucial role in one of the few aerial victories by a B-52 Stratofortress.



“The dedication of this plaque is a profound moment for the Air Force Gunners Association. It symbolizes their enduring legacy and commemorates the bravery and skill of their members, particularly Airman 1st Class Albert Moore,” said John Stallings, AFGA President and former B-52 tail gunner. “Honoring [Moore] in this way acknowledges the significant contributions of B-52 gunners and their pivotal role in the history of aerial combat. This plaque is not just a marker of history but a beacon of valor and dedication.”



Moore served as the tail gunner aboard B-52D #55-083, known as "Diamond Lil," during the mission on Dec. 24, 1972. As part of a strike force of 30 B-52s, Moore’s crew was tasked with bombing rail yards near Hanoi, Vietnam. During the bomb run, the aircraft were attacked by enemy MiG-21s. Using his radar scope, Moore detected a MiG closing in on his aircraft at 4,000 yards. He promptly alerted the crew and prepared to engage.



In his combat report, Moore described the moment, “I observed a target on my radar scope at 8 o’clock low. It stabilized at 4,000 yards. I called for evasive action and when the target reached 2,000 yards, I opened fire.”

Moore continued firing until the MiG disappeared at approximately 1,200 yards from his scope.



The kill was later confirmed by another tail gunner who visually observed the MiG on fire and falling from the sky. For his actions, Moore was awarded the Silver Star, one of the Nation’s highest military honors.



“Moore’s story and the legacy of B-52 gunners epitomize courage, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Stallings. “For future generations of Airmen, Moore’s tale serves as a poignant reminder that even in the face of daunting challenges, maintaining composure and performing one’s duty can lead to extraordinary achievements. It's about honoring the past while propelling the future, inspiring Airmen to uphold the same level of commitment and bravery.”



"Diamond Lil," the aircraft Moore flew in that night, is preserved and on display at the Academy, serving as a testament to the bravery of B-52 crews during the Vietnam War. It is one of two B-52Ds with a confirmed aerial MiG kill during the Vietnam conflict. The second B-52D, known as “676”, sits on display at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington. “Diamond Lil” flew more than 200 missions before retiring on Oct. 6, 1983.