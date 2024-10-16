Academy instructor shapes tomorrow’s military leaders through strategic education

Photo By Trevor Cokley | Bruce Beyerly, U.S. Air Force Academy Military and Strategic Studies Department...... read more read more Photo By Trevor Cokley | Bruce Beyerly, U.S. Air Force Academy Military and Strategic Studies Department instructor, poses for a photo at the Academy, Colo., Sept. 5, 2024. Beyerly takes an active role in mentoring cadets, guiding them through both their academic and career paths. His focus on holistic development is central to his teaching philosophy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley) see less | View Image Page

At the heart of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s mission to develop future strategists stands Bruce Beyerly, an instructor in the Military & Strategic Studies Department. Beyerly’s dedication to arming cadets with the knowledge and skills to operate across the spectrum of conflict worldwide is shaping the next generation of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space F orce leaders.

A Journey to Strategic Education

Bruce Beyerly’s path to the Academy is marked by a deep-seated passion for military strategy and education. A 1989 graduate of the Academy, Beyerly’s 25-year active-duty career included roles as a B-52 Stratofortress navigator and B-1 Lancer weapon system officer, as well as assignments in Air Staff, Tactical Air Control Party, squadron and group command. After retiring from the military in 2014, he briefly worked in project management in the private sector before realizing that he needed "a purpose." This realization led him back to the Air Force environment, where he began teaching in the MSS department as an adjunct instructor in 2019.

Reflecting on his career and introduction to teaching, Beyerly said, "Everyone needs a purpose—a way to channel their passions and experiences."

This realization fueled his decision to return to the Academy, where he could share his extensive knowledge with the next generation of military leaders.

Teaching with Purpose

Beyerly’s rich operational background allows him to bring a unique perspective to his teaching.

“Bruce has a unique blend of operational experiences, in terms of training and courses attended, which enable him to bring rich breadth and depth to the classroom and our faculty development,” said Col. Thomas Swaim, Military & Strategic Studies Department head.

This depth of knowledge is evident in how Beyerly engages cadets, challenging them to think critically about the complex, ever-evolving nature of military strategy.

In his courses, Beyerly focuses on key themes such as strategic thinking, the application of military power across different domains, and the importance of adaptability in an ever-changing global landscape. He engages cadets through interactive discussions, case studies, and immersive simulations, ensuring they grasp the practical implications of their learning.

"The best instructors I had were the ones who could put [complex material] in terms that I would understand and that I would grab onto and want to learn about," Beyerly reflects, highlighting his commitment to making complex concepts accessible and applicable to his cadets' future careers.

“Bruce engages cadets through this complex lens by challenging them to think beyond the current mindsets, offering them opportunities to explore and fail safely, and charging them with ownership of their and the Nation’s future,” Swaim added.

Beyerly’s approach is designed to prepare cadets for the real-world challenges they will face as officers.

“One of you will likely shape the future of military strategy, perhaps even rise to be a top commander in the Air Force. Many of you will lead squadrons,” Beyerly tells his cadets, inspiring them to envision the significant roles they could play and the impact they can have on the future.

Impacting the Future of Military Strategy

Beyerly’s influence on his students is profound. By integrating historical case studies and contemporary military challenges into his curriculum, he ensures cadets are well-prepared to employ instruments of national power effectively. His approach is not just about imparting knowledge, it’s about shaping future leaders who can navigate the complexities of modern warfare.

Beyerly also actively mentors cadets, guiding them through their academic and career paths. His focus on holistic development is central to his teaching philosophy.

“Don’t wait for a leadership position. You already are [a leader], even if it’s just among your peers,” he tells his students, encouraging them to recognize and embrace their responsibilities from the start.

“What I do isn’t just about teaching; it’s about developing leaders who will shape the future of our military,” Beyerly said.

This commitment to leadership development sets Beyerly apart, as he not only teaches strategy but also cultivates the leadership qualities necessary for cadets to succeed as officers.

Looking Ahead

As Beyerly continues to develop future leaders, his focus remains on the department’s core mission: to arm cadets with the tools and knowledge needed to operate effectively across the spectrum of conflict. He understands that the challenges facing today’s military leaders are far more complex than those of previous generations.

"Yes, cadets today are likely much smarter than most of my 80s-era contemporaries," Beyerly acknowledges. "But with that intelligence comes great responsibility. The bi-polar Cold War was far simpler than the complex strategic landscape this generation faces—one marked by competition with two major adversaries, various forms of extremism, aspiring nuclear powers, and emerging challenges we never imagined."