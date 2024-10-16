Construction begins on JBSA-Lackland’s Dunn Dental Clinic

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The 59th Medical Wing hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wed., Oct. 9, 2024 to mark the start of construction on a new $88M dental treatment facility.



Once completed, the dental treatment facility will be home to the 59th Dental Group, which holds the distinction of being the Air Force’s largest dental organization.



The new facility will replace the current building, which opened its doors to patients in 1982. Presently, the 59th Dental Group team provides dental care in support of five Wings.



"In partnership with the Air Force Postgraduate Dental School and Clinic facility that was opened in 2012, the new Dunn Dental Clinic will cement the status of the 59th Dental Group as the flagship dental organization in the Air Force,” said Lt Col. Steven M. Bennett, Jr., 59th Dental Support Squadron commander.



As part of its operations, the group provides dental readiness treatment, sick-call treatment, and hosts a 2-year Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program – all of which are vital to delivering safe, reliable care to thousands of patients in what is designated the San Antonio Market.



The San Antonio Market comprises the 59th Medical Wing at Lackland Air Force Base, led by Air Force Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn Foster and Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston, led by Army Col. Mark Stackle, and their subordinate units in the greater San Antonio community.



Construction of the new state-of-the-art Dunn Dental Clinic will enhance San Antonio Market’s care to the more than 250,000 TRICARE beneficiaries who rely on the Department of Defense for their healthcare.



Estimated completion date is November 2026.



For more information on the 59th Medical Wing dental services visit: https://wilfordhall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Dental

