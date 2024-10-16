Heroes of Military Medicine San Antonio Awards Dinner Honors Excellence in Military Medicine

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez | Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn A. Foster, commander of the 59th Medical Wing and director of the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez | Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn A. Foster, commander of the 59th Medical Wing and director of the San Antonio Military Health System; Maj. Theodore Hart, U.S. Air Force, associate program director for the SAUSHEC surgery residency at Brooke Army Medical Center; and Joseph Caravalho Jr., M.D., president and CEO of the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF), pose for a photo during the third annual Heroes of Military Medicine San Antonio (HMM SA) Awards dinner at the Red Berry Estate, San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 17, 2024. Maj. Theodore Hart was one of three HMM honorees recognized for their excellence and selfless dedication in serving the nation’s wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, civilians, and their families. (Courtesy photo by Demetrius Tapia) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — On Oct. 17, 2024, military medical professionals and leaders from across the country gathered at the Red Berry Estate in San Antonio for the third annual Heroes of Military Medicine San Antonio (HMM SA) Awards Dinner. Hosted by the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF), the event recognized outstanding contributions to military medicine, benefiting service members and civilians in the region.



This year’s Heroes of Military Medicine honorees include Lt. Col. (Dr.) Luis Rohena of the U.S. Army, Cmdr. (Dr.) Rachel L. Werner of the U.S. Navy, and Maj. (Dr.) Theodore Hart of the U.S. Air Force.



Since 2010, HJF has honored the nation’s top military medical professionals through its Heroes of Military Medicine Awards in Washington, D.C. In 2022, the celebration expanded to San Antonio, a city known for its strong medical and military traditions, to spotlight those who have advanced the care of wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and their families.



The event’s keynote speaker, Brig. Gen. Gwendolyn A. Foster, commander of the 59th Medical Wing and director of the San Antonio Military Health System, delivered a message on the evolution of military medicine and the importance of collaboration in delivering quality care to service members, veterans, and their families.



Maj. Hart, one of this year’s honorees and the associate program director for the SAUSHEC surgery residency at Brooke Army Medical Center, has made remarkable contributions to surgical combat care research.



“As associate program director, Maj. Hart has created a supportive learning environment for over 100 medical students each year, specializing in anesthesia, general surgery, and cardiac surgery,” she said. “He is dedicated to mentoring and teaching military medical trainees, fostering a culture of excellence across departments.”



Hart has performed more than 600 surgeries and led multidisciplinary efforts for limb salvage in patients with complex wounds. He pioneered the first successful hybrid deep venous arterialization procedure at Brooke Army Medical Center.



“He continues to push boundaries in the field of vascular surgery,” said Foster. “In every aspect of his work, Maj. Hart exemplifies compassion, excellence, and selfless dedication.”



This year’s Hero of Military Medicine Ambassador honoree is Cpl. Travis Reyes, a Marine whose bravery and resilience highlight the capabilities of modern military medicine. A native of Oxon Hill, Maryland, Reyes sustained life-threatening injuries when his MV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Darwin, Australia, in 2023. Thanks to the Department of Defense’s extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) team and the medical team at Brooke Army Medical Center, Reyes received critical care that set a new standard for medical evacuations. His story is one of heroism and survival against tremendous odds.



For more information about the Heroes of Military Medicine Awards or HJF’s ongoing efforts to support military medicine, visit www.hjf.org.