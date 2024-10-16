U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden trains first responders – Making the garrison safer!

WIESBADEN, GERMANY – This past September, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden organized and conducted first aid training in cooperation with the Red Cross Wiesbaden. USAG Wiesbaden biennially trains or refreshes the knowledge of about 200 first responders in approximately 17 courses.



The German Occupational Safety and Health Act requires that 5% of the local national workforce in administrative and commercial enterprises, where the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is classified, be certified as first responders.



According to Hartwig Knorr, a safety specialist in the garrison’s Safety Office, "First aid training consists of a first aid course. To remain a first responder, you have to take a refresher course at least every two years. The costs are even covered by German accident insurance."



The effort is worthwhile because these first responders are the people who can provide first aid to accident victims before the paramedics or emergency services arrive. Whether it's a hornet sting at the CDC, a gardener who falls off a ladder while trimming trees, or a traffic accident.

How long does the training take and what does it involve?



The training consists of a theoretical and a practical part. In total, there are nine teaching units, each lasting 45 minutes. In the practical part, participants learn, among other things:



• how to secure the scene of an accident

• how to make an emergency call correctly

• how to carry out a rescue from a danger zone

• wounds and injuries are treated

• immediate measures such as the recovery position and cardiopulmonary resuscitation

• how to deal with joint injuries, broken bones, heat and cold injuries, burns, chemical burns and poisoning



All in all, this training makes the garrison safer.



And you – do you know what information to include in an emergency call?

• Where - has something happened?

• What - happened?

• How many - people involved?

• What - injuries?

• Wait - for possible additional questions!

