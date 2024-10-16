Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Jacksonville detachment establishes fiber optics repair capability

Photo By Toiete Jackson | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 12, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Ian Brody,...... read more read more Photo By Toiete Jackson | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 12, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Ian Brody, assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) Detachment Jacksonville, applies epoxy to an ARINC 801 termini to securely bond the fiber to the connector ferrule as Alexander Garcia, an FRCSE P-8A electrical engineer observes. This process creates a strong, reliable connection with minimal signal loss by ensuring proper alignment and preventing movement of the fiber within the connector. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) Detachment Jacksonville has completed certification to become the first intermediate-level (I-level) fiber optics Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) maintenance facility in the Navy.



Currently, the detachment supports the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. However, the certification underscores an opportunity for FRCSE to enhance operational readiness throughout the NAVAIR domain.



The Miniature/Micro-miniature Electronics Repair and Module Test and Repair (2M/MTR) fiber optics work center is now equipped with a high-resolution optical time domain reflectometer (HROTDR) to test and analyze fiber optics cables. The HROTDR uses a laser to determine bends, breaks and other faults in a fiber cable. The team uses the HROTDR to find issues and fabricate new cables to meet engineering drawings and specifications.



The certification process began approximately two years ago after FRCSE's P-8 Fleet Support Team (FST) noticed a correlation between damaged fiber optic network cables, decreased mission-capable aircraft and expensive, timely turnaround times using contracted repair organizations.



"Many P-8 aircraft were down because of simple and straightforward fiber optics repairs," said Alex Garcia, an FRCSE P-8A FST electrical engineer. "With the right training and certification, the team knew that we could do much quicker and cost-effective work."



Recognizing the need to conduct this work internally, engineers mapped the process and established local engineering specifications, a required document that authorizes I-level work and provides instructions on fiber optic cable fabrication, support, and required consumables.



"Given that NAVAIR didn't have an established fiber optic program, certification agents were not an option," said Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Michael Parker. "During our discussions on possible certification avenues, we learned that NAVSEA (Naval Sea Systems Command) had an existing program. The team recognized that the most effective way forward was to seek support from NAVSEA for site certification."



Though NAVSEA couldn't provide aviation-specific fiber optics repair capability, the groundwork could still be tailored to a NAVAIR program. After the 2M/MTR team contacted NAVSEA, representatives from the fiber optic test and repair (FOTR) program from Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) responded by traveling to Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville to conduct the certification process, which took only a few days.



"We confirmed an adequate amount of appropriately trained fiber optic technicians, the required NAVAIR authorized test equipment and tooling essential to repair or manufacture 95 percent of the potential fiber optic issues across various aircraft frames," said Richard Scott, the FOTR certification agent with NSWC, Dahlgren division. "This effort resulted in FRSCE becoming the first NAVAIR activity to obtain its FOTR certification."



After completing certification, KITCO Fiber Optics, a civilian company, provided two weeks of hands-on training, which took place aboard NAS Jacksonville.



During the two-year timeline, from establishment to certification and training, the team has streamlined repairs, reducing fiber optics turnaround times from six months to just a few days.



The work center at Detachment Jacksonville is also helping to establish fiber optics work centers globally with footprints in Whidbey Island, Wash.; Misawa, Japan; Sigonella, Sicily; Bahrain and afloat on aircraft intermediate maintenance departments worldwide. The current workload is helping support readiness throughout the fleet and prepares FRCSE to meet advancing technological requirements.



About Fleet Readiness Center Southeast



Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing approximately 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, the organization serves as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America’s military forces.