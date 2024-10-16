INDOPACOM and 7th Air Force Commander visits 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

Osan Air Base, Korea –On October 9th, Adm. Samuel Papara, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Lt. Gen. David Iverson, commanding general of the 7th Air Force, visited the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade for an important mission and intelligence briefing. The session was led by Maj. Ryan Workman, Military Intelligence Officer, and Capt. April Dybal, commander of the Space Force detachment.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed current events on the Korean Peninsula and took the opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of 1st Lt. Quinn O’Rourke. Serving in the brigade operations shop, Lt. O’Rourke was commended for his exceptional performance in the S3 section, demonstrating a commitment to excellence that impacts the entire brigade

“Serving in this brigade has been such an incredible experience. I've really been able to develop my skills as an air defense officer here. The guidance from my fellow officers senior NCOs, and warrant officers has been invaluable, and they continue to inspire me to grow. Being recognized by ADM Paparo has truly motivated me to keep reaching for greatness within our brigade” said 1LT Quinn O’Rourke, brigade assistance operations officer.

In conclusion, the meeting served as a critical platform for discussing the evolving security landscape on the Korean Peninsula. Led by Maj. Ryan Workman and Capt. April Dybal, the briefing allowed leaders to align on key intelligence and operational strategies vital to maintaining readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. This engagement not only reinforced the importance of collaboration among military leaders but also highlighted the brigade's ongoing commitment to addressing contemporary challenges with agility and expertise. As the region continues to evolve, the insights shared during this meeting will play a pivotal role in shaping future missions and ensuring the safety and security of the area.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2024 Date Posted: 10.21.2024 03:16 Story ID: 483529 Location: KR Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, INDOPACOM and 7th Air Force Commander visits 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, by CPT Courtney Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.