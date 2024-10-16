Operation Reload 24: Foxtrot Company Ensures Army Readiness Through Dynamic Logistics Training

Camp Humphreys, Korea – Without logistics, the Army can't move, eat, or fight! Our readiness hinges on the dedicated work of logisticians and sustainers, ensuring we’re prepared to Fight Tonight. From October 16th to 18th, Foxtrot Company of the 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion carried out a field training exercise known as Operation Reload. This exercise focused on convoy movements to deploy to new locations, managing logistics packages (LOGPAC) to resupply our Air Defenders, and executing supply support activities (SSA).

Under the leadership of Captain Igor Semenov and First Sergeant David Moreno, Foxtrot Company kicked off the exercise with a nighttime convoy from Suwon Air Base to Camp Humphreys. Upon reaching Camp Humphreys, they quickly established their tactical operations center as well as the inflatable satellite antenna (ISA) and implemented 360-degree security using various convoy protection platforms and gun trucks.

Once the ISA was set up, Fox Company began conducting LOGPAC operations, delivering equipment to the warfighter. Command Sergeant Major Richard Hauser, the senior enlisted advisor of the 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, visited to evaluate the company and engage with the Soldiers.

“The biggest takeaway I wanted Soldiers to grasp was the importance of adaptability and seamless coordination across all sections—stock control, issue, receiving, turn-in, and storage—while utilizing the GCSS-Army system using the ISA system while no NIPR system is available. Whether in garrison or a deployed environment, it’s crucial that each Soldier understands how their role impacts the mission as a whole” said Chief Warrant 2 Hyun Ho, SSA Accountable Officer.

“I was able to impact the mission by performing my duties in my section, supporting other sections, and also performing implied duties, for example, working with SASMO personnel to set up the ISA” said Spc. Hamidou Kaba, logistics specialist.

In conclusion, Operation Reload not only showcased the critical role of logistics in maintaining Army readiness but also highlighted the dedication and teamwork of Soldiers like those in Foxtrot Company. As they navigated the challenges of convoy movements and logistics operations, the emphasis on adaptability and coordination emerged as vital lessons for all participants. With the guidance of their leaders and the support of experienced personnel, each Soldier gained a deeper understanding of how their contributions directly impact mission success. This exercise reinforces the importance of logistics in ensuring that the Army is always prepared to respond and fight, no matter the circumstances.

