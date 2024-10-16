USS Yorktown (CG 48) association hosts wreath laying in honor of ship's sponsor

Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (October 18, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | Yorktown, Va. (October 18, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown delivers remarks during a wreath laying ceremony at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. The wreath laying event was coordinated by the USS Yorktown (CG-48) reunion association, and was held in honor of the ship’s sponsor, Mary Matthews. USS Yorktown (CG-48) was a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser that was commissioned in 1984 at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and decommissioned in 2004. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

YORKTOWN, Va. (September 18, 2024) Scores of former crew members of the USS Yorktown (CG 48) converged at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown for a special wreath laying event. The event was held in honor of the ship’s sponsor, prominent Yorktown resident and philanthropist Mary Matthews. The event allowed many in the audience, including leadership from the community, to remember and reflect on the generosity and patriotism of Miss Mary as many former crew affectionately remembered their ship’s sponsor by.



The ceremony commenced promptly at noon at the tomb-site of Mary and Nick Matthews, located behind the museum amid a warm fall afternoon. The afternoon’s ceremonies commenced after a two-person honor guard in period specific clothing posted the American and Virginia flags respectively. This was followed by a resonating rendition of the National Anthem performed by Ms. Deborah Seraydarian, a Bruton High School social studies teacher. Former crew member, Mr. Raymond Hiestand followed with a benediction and call to remember shipmates that were not able to be with them during this reunion. Thereafter, Chairman Stephen Roane, Jr., and Vice Chairman Shelia Noll of the York County Board of Supervisors presented a proclamation on behalf of the county.



Captain Carl Anderson, USN (Ret.), Yorktown’s first Commanding Officer spoke of the ties that were forged with Mary and Nick Matthews. He noted that the prominent Yorktown couple did not have any children of their own; and often regarded the crew of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser as their own children. This amounted to countless free meals for service members and crew members alike at their restaurant, Nick’s Seafood Pavillion, which was popular for locals. Anderson also noted the distinct challenges of having the cruiser’s commissioning at nearby Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.



Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, followed with his own remarks. He opened with a warm greeting to the crew from the servicemembers and civilians at the installation. Captain Patrick’s remarks followed the many accolades given to the ship’s sponsor. He noted that Nick and Mary “realized that many Navy Sailors were arriving at the Yorktown bus station late into the night. As you can expect, those Sailors were often tired, hungry and in dire need of a welcoming smile in this new town, far from home. He noted that the Matthew’s “would often reach out to them [newly arrived Sailors] and provide them with a home cooked meal and would often drive them to their new duty station aboard the installation.”



He continued with the words that resonated with many during Yorktown’s commissioning on July 4, 1984; a day where many in the audience can recall. It was at the installation’s weapons pier “that Yorktown’s sponsor and friend to many of you here, challenged Yorktown’s crew to fight for freedom, fight for freedom everywhere.”



He concluded with some closing comments relating to the support that Sailors enjoy today. “It is this unwavering support that is something our Sailors are most fortunate to have today as they go fourth to points near and far to execute what Miss Mary challenged her Sailors to do on commissioning day; and that is to fight for freedom, fight for freedom everywhere.” These remarks were met with a heartfelt round of applause from the audience.



Additional remarks were provided by Ms. Christine Coleman, Executive Director of the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation. Coleman mentioned that the land on which the museum was constructed was a gift from Nick and Mary Matthews; along with an endowment to the museum which allows the museum to provide a myriad of interpretive programs because of their generosity. This was followed by a wreath laying by the museum’s honor guard and a heartfelt benediction by former crew member, Mr. Raymond Hiestand. Expressions of gratitude and an opportunity to socialize among refreshments immediately followed the hour-long ceremony which allowed for the former crew and members of the community to pay homage to the unwavering patriotism and generosity of the ship’s sponsor, Mary Matthews.



USS Yorktown (CG 48) was the fifth U.S. Navy warship to bear the namesake of the 1781 Battle of Yorktown, which effectively ended the American Revolution and ultimately paved the way for the United State's independence from Great Britain. It was the second Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, and was commissioned on July 4, 1984 during a rare commissioning ceremony held at the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's weapons pier. During the period of 1984-1988, Yorktown participated in many significant naval operations; including the Achille Lauro hijacker intercept, Black Sea excursions, and many NATO and multi-national exercises. In 1988, the Soviet Burevestnik M-class frigate Bezzavetnyy intentionally rammed Yorktown in international waters in what historians recall as the last significant incident of the Cold War. From 1988 to 2004, Yorktown concluded various multi-national operations, including several successful counter narcotics deployments in the Carribbean. The cruiser was eventually decommissioned in 2004; Yorktown resident and philanthropist Mary Matthews, her sponsor, remained a staunch supporter of the crew.