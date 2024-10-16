Innovation and air defense: 10th AAMDC discusses transformation, modernization at AUSA 2024

Photo By Capt. Alexander Watkins | Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, command sergeant major of the 10th Army Air and...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Alexander Watkins | Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, command sergeant major of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Miller, command chief warrant officer of the 10th AAMDC, speak at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting and Exposition on Oct. 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C. AUSA 2024 serves as a unique opportunity to highlight the 10th AAMDC's innovation, modernization, and integrated air and missile defense efforts in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins) see less | View Image Page

Washington D.C. — At the 2024 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) highlighted key efforts in transformation, modernization, and innovation in integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) within the EUCOM and AFRICOM areas of responsibility. Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, the command's senior enlisted leader, reflected upon the opportunity to discuss innovations while addressing emerging threats amid global security challenges.



“We are so grateful to have attended AUSA this year and for the opportunity to showcase the incredible work our soldiers have done in transforming how we approach integrated air and missile defense,” Rowley said. “Warrior’s Corner discussions and the many opportunities to engage with the leading minds from our Allies, partners, and industry are truly unique opportunities at AUSA.”



One major focus was the growing threat of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the evolving strategies to defend NATO’s eastern flank. Rowley emphasized the importance of IAMD in the region, highlighting how operational knowledge gained from UAS defense efforts in Europe and the Russia-Ukraine conflict is key to maintaining readiness and adapting to evolving challenges.



The proliferation of UAS remains a challenge as adversaries continue to innovate. Rowley noted the importance of adaptability, particularly in light of Russia’s evolving tactics of pairing artillery with UAS for dynamic targeting. This requires 10th AAMDC and its Allies to maintain agile and responsive defense systems with high levels of interoperability.



IAMD efforts in AFRICOM were also discussed, where joint task forces have played a pivotal role in integrating base defense operations within larger air defense clusters. These operations have provided critical insights into layered defense strategies that are vital for protecting U.S. interests against evolving aerial threats.



Rowley further highlighted the challenges of congested and contested airspace, particularly under NATO’s peacetime rules of engagement. Identifying, tracking, and neutralizing UAS in these environments poses significant difficulties. 10th AAMDC’s efforts, through exercises and operations, have been key in preparing soldiers to operate effectively under such conditions.



Participation in AUSA 2024 offered 10th AAMDC a valuable opportunity to showcase its role in U.S. and NATO defense. The event served as a critical platform for military-industry collaboration, where 10th AAMDC highlighted its latest developments and engaged with Allies, partners, and defense-industry leaders. The event served as a forum to share best practices, collaborate with defense industry innovators, and reinforce the command’s role in safeguarding the skies over Europe and Africa from evolving aerial threats.



Rowley’s remarks could be summarized in one word: commitment. Commitment to innovation and transformation, and commitment to NATO Allies and partners, are fundamental to what 10th AAMDC does daily in training and operations. AUSA 2024 served as a unique opportunity to highlight these commitments.



With air and missile defense evolving rapidly to meet emerging threats, 10th AAMDC’s role in ensuring security across the European and African theaters is more crucial than ever. For more information and updates on 10th AAMDC’s operations, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.