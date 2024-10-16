1st Cavalry Division Commemorates 80 Years Since the Leyte Landing

Brig. Gen. Robert G. Born, deputy commanding general of maneuver for the 1st Cavalry Division, attended the 80th anniversary of the Leyte Landing celebration in Palo, Leyte, Philippines, on Oct. 20, 2024.



The event commemorated the historic Leyte Landing on Oct. 20, 1944, which liberated the Philippines from Japanese occupation during World War II.



“This was the first conflict that the 1st Cavalry Division participated in, and we played a huge role,” Born said.



The division's actions during this campaign laid the foundation for its reputation and effectiveness in future operations.



“The 1st Cavalry Division was decisive in seizing the Leyte beachhead,” Born added.



Following the Leyte Landing, the division's next mission was to capture an airfield located just a few miles from the landing site.



Born also emphasized the vital partnership with the people of the Philippines, which contributed to the mission's success.



“Not only did they endure the hardships of Japanese occupation, but they also fought valiantly in a counterinsurgency, setting the conditions for success here,” Born said. “It’s evident the appreciation the Filipinos have, as well as the pride in their role in enabling us to be successful in the Philippines.”



This collaboration was key to the success of the campaign and underscored the importance of unity in military operations.



“This is where America’s First Team became America’s First Team,” Born said.

