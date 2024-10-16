Garrison Recognizes Workforce during All Hands Award Ceremony

Photo By Mark Getman | The leadership at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton recognized employees for their...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | The leadership at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton recognized employees for their outstanding service during the fiscal 2024 third quarter awards ceremony on October 15, held in the Pierce room of the Fort Hamilton Community Club. Marvin Torres from the Directorate of Emergency Service was awarded the Civilian Service Achievement Medal as the Non-Supervisory Civilian Employee for the third quarter of FY24. The awards were presented by Garrison Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Raymond Santiago. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman - Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Leadership at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton honored employees for their exceptional service during its fiscal 2024 third quarter awards ceremony Oct. 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club Pierce room.



Garrison Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell presented the awards alongside Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Raymond Santiago.



The garrison also recognized graduates of its Leadership Cohort; a six-month program aimed at developing future Army civilian leaders. Graduates, each awarded the Civilian Service Achievement Medal, included Joanne Amassiadis, Anabel Arbeeny, Wilfredo Atiles, Amit Baboolal, Wei Chen, Ola Foy, and Eileen Mora.



The garrison community recognized employees for length of federal service:



5 years: Christina Fijalkiewicz, Janel Harris, Kathleen Kilcommons, Javier Lee Foon

10 years: Joanne Amassiadis

15 years: Susan Blair, Ola Foy, Trevor Loew, Mohammad Tufail

20 years: Eileen Mora, Carolyn Pilagonia, Benito Rodriguez

25 years: Raymond Santiago

35 years: Andrea Vazquez

45 years: Michael Ingram



Seven employees received the Peer-to-Peer Service Award, also known as the Garrison S.E.R.V.I.C.E Award: Amit Baboolal, Christina Fijalkiewicz, Ola Foy, Danien Gerardi, Mark Getman, Jonathan Smith, and Marvin Torres.

Certificates of Achievement were awarded to Anabel Arbeeny, Joanne Amassiadis, Susan Blair, Geraldine Calaunan-Turpin, Pamela Calimlim, and Brian Riveradejesus for their participation in the Fort Hamilton change of command ceremony.



Justin Batt, Herbert Corn, Trevor Loew, Adriana Mitchell, Brian Riveradejesus, and Charles Williams received Certificates of Appreciation for their support of the Summer Internship Program.



Wilfredo Atiles and Peter Comito were awarded Certificates of Achievement for their leadership in the Summer Internship Program.



Civilian Service Achievement Medals were presented to:



- Geraldine M. Calaunan-Turpin for her work on the Fort Hamilton Change of Command ceremony

- Drew Cavosi for his performance as a construction control representative

- Richard Rucker for his leadership in the Summer Internship Program

- Yumi Corn for her dedication to the Child Youth Services Center

- Marvin Torres, named Civilian Employee (Non-Supervisory) of the 3rd Quarter



Fort Hamilton also received the Army Superior Unit Award for its support efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic from Feb. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021



