Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visits 185th ARW

    Gov. Reynolds and husband pose for photo with pilots

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Benjamin Young, a 185th Air Refueling Wing pilot,...... read more read more

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds visited the 185th Air Refueling Wing and witnessed an aerial refueling mission Thursday.

    Col. Sonya Morrison, 185th ARW Commander, said the unit invited Reynolds to show her the impact of the unit’s future ramp and runway construction projects.

    The 185th ARW was previously a fighter wing before its switch to the aerial refueling mission in 2003.

    Morrison said that the unit’s ramp was not updated for full-mission capability at the time.

    “The current runway only allows for minimal fuel loads and the FAA allows us to fly on waivers currently,” said Morrison.

    Gov. Reynolds said that the unit consistently exceeds the goals set for it by the Air National Guard but would need additional funding to stay “always ready.”

    “The long-promised federal funding for critical ramp and runway improvements to this airport must be delivered,” said Reynolds.

    The event allowed the governor and her staff to have a first-hand view of the unit’s flying and fueling capabilities.

    They flew aboard an Iowa ANG KC-135 Stratotanker and met F-16s of the South Dakota ANG’s 114th Fighter Wing to refuel over Nebraska.

    After arriving back at the 185th, the governor and her staff were able to try refueling virtual aircraft using the unit’s boom operation simulator.

    Reynolds said she would not forget the experience.

    “Thank you for letting us see how important your mission is to the country and the world,” said Reynolds.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 16:19
    Story ID: 483493
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visits 185th ARW, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Governor Reynolds’ passenger brief
    Governor Reynolds in the jump seat
    Flying alongside
    Boom selfie
    Gov. Reynolds and husband pose for photo with pilots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aerial Refueling
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    Governor Kim Reynolds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download