Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds visited the 185th Air Refueling Wing and witnessed an aerial refueling mission Thursday.



Col. Sonya Morrison, 185th ARW Commander, said the unit invited Reynolds to show her the impact of the unit’s future ramp and runway construction projects.



The 185th ARW was previously a fighter wing before its switch to the aerial refueling mission in 2003.



Morrison said that the unit’s ramp was not updated for full-mission capability at the time.



“The current runway only allows for minimal fuel loads and the FAA allows us to fly on waivers currently,” said Morrison.



Gov. Reynolds said that the unit consistently exceeds the goals set for it by the Air National Guard but would need additional funding to stay “always ready.”



“The long-promised federal funding for critical ramp and runway improvements to this airport must be delivered,” said Reynolds.



The event allowed the governor and her staff to have a first-hand view of the unit’s flying and fueling capabilities.



They flew aboard an Iowa ANG KC-135 Stratotanker and met F-16s of the South Dakota ANG’s 114th Fighter Wing to refuel over Nebraska.



After arriving back at the 185th, the governor and her staff were able to try refueling virtual aircraft using the unit’s boom operation simulator.



Reynolds said she would not forget the experience.



“Thank you for letting us see how important your mission is to the country and the world,” said Reynolds.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2024 Date Posted: 10.19.2024 16:19 Story ID: 483493 Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visits 185th ARW, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.