Historic Induction of the MH-53E Sea Dragon into Florida Museum

Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12 embarked on a significant mission to Titusville, Florida, Oct. 16, where they officially presented an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter to the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM), which will be on loan to Valiant Air Command in Titusville.



“We are excited to see this Airborne Mine Countermeasures (AMCM) community be added to the living history of this museum. AMCM has been an entire career for many. I have asked our HM-12 Sailors to ‘Be the Legacy’, and this phrase to me means living up to the foundation of the men and women before us within the mine countermeasures community and the Navy,” HM-12 Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Johnson said.



The aircraft on loan to NNAM will remain inside the museum in Titusville. Hill Goodspeed, the museum’s deputy director, discussed the importance of partner museums to help share the story of the sea services to as wide an audience as possible.



“The founding mission of the National Naval Aviation Museum, when it was established in 1962 was to ‘select, collect, preserve and display’ the artifacts and memorabilia that represent Naval Aviation’s storied history,” Goodspeed said.



The induction ceremony provided an opportunity to celebrate Naval Aviation history, service, and the enduring legacy of the MH-53E Sea Dragon, reminding all who attended of the sacrifices made and the achievements realized in the pursuit of duty and freedom.



Col. Kate Fleeger, Program Manager, H-53 Heavy Lift Helicopters Program Office (PMA-261) emphasized the Sea Dragon as a true national asset.



“The MH-53 has been a work horse for the Navy for nearly 40 years in the execution of the Airborne Mine Countermeasures mission,” Fleeger said. “The lesser-known story may be the heavy-lift support Sea Dragon has brought to the Navy. They moved mail and packages in the Persian Gulf, supported hurricane and other relief efforts all over the world, and even took on a fire-fighting role after being rigged with water storage bladders - Bambi Buckets.”



Since 1977, the Warbird Air Museum has been a growing airplane museum in Titusville. Aviation enthusiasts, veterans, and pilots have assisted the museum to collect historic airplanes from pivotal times throughout America’s history such as the MH-53E. This induction marks a historic milestone, as it will be the first—and potentially only—MH-53E to be displayed in a museum setting.



Currently, 28 of these helicopters remain in service, but the fleet is set to begin phasing out in 2025, with complete retirement expected by the end of 2027.



Johnson reflected on the years their squadrons have operated both in tactical logistics, and as a strategic asset to deter adversaries from mining chokepoints for ships and commercial vessels alike.



“What an amazing machine that I get to fly, and it really is amazing to see the whole squadron pull together to make this happen,” Johnson said.



The MH-53E Sea Dragon has been an integral part of the U.S. Navy since its introduction in 1986, serving vital roles in airborne mine countermeasures (AMCM) and heavy-lift operations.



Equipped with advanced technology, including a precision navigation system to employ mine hunting sonar, or acoustic and magnetic detonation devices, the Sea Dragon has played a crucial role in detecting, sweeping, and neutralizing sea mines, as well as transporting troops and equipment from ship to shore.



The aircraft will be owned by the NNAM and permanently loaned to the Valiant Air Command, Inc., and located inside of the warbird museum which is dedicated to preserving aviation history.



Bonnie Towne, the point of contact at NNAM, has played a key role in facilitating this historic transition. Among those eager to witness the induction is Scott Webb, a former MH-53E naval aircrewman who served honorably with HM-14. Originally from Titusville, Webb transitioned to a successful career as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Authority and discussed the importance of this event.



“Seeing the MH-53E Sea Dragon inducted into the museum I’ve been visiting since I was a child really hits home in a way I never could have imagined. It’s not just about the helicopter,” Webb said. “It’s about honoring the years we put in, the missions we flew, and knowing that what we did will keep inspiring others long after we're gone.”



The induction of the MH-53E Sea Dragon not only honors the aircraft’s legacy but also pays tribute to the dedicated Sailors who have operated and maintained it over nearly the past five decades.



Johnson added that this event was the first chapter in a long chapter of inspiring future aviation enthusiasts to learn more about naval aviation, highlighting the valuable experiences and opportunities that military service provides.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2024 Date Posted: 10.19.2024 12:07 Story ID: 483490 Location: FLORIDA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Historic Induction of the MH-53E Sea Dragon into Florida Museum, by Jennifer Cragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.