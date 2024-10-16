62d MXS Airman receives USO Northwest award

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Churchill, 62d Maintenance Squadron quality assurance superintendent, has been recognized as a 2024 Military Professional of the Year by the United Service Organization Northwest.



Each year, members who serve in each of the military branches are nominated by their command leadership for their extraordinary contributions and performance. The annual Five-Star Gala was held over the weekend and recognized six service members for this year’s awards.



“I felt really appreciated,” said Churchill. “You put in a lot of work and don’t always see an immediate return, and for me I had to trust that even though I’m not seeing immediate benefits from the long hours and the time away from home, it’s really nice to see that leadership appreciates your contribution and doesn’t let hard work go unrecognized. I was very thankful.”



Churchill states he’s appreciative of the support his mentors provided him and how their continued support and advice helps carry him through challenging moments, providing him the ability to give that same mentorship back to his team. Churchill adds that in his role, it’s important to empower and advocate for his team of noncommissioned officers and Airmen, and provide them opportunities to shine, grow and achieve.



“It’s really about bringing those NCO’s and Airmen who are striving for those next opportunities to put them in those positions to let them try, help them back up when they fail, reassure them, give them tools, the time and resources to be successful.”



While Churchill is honored by this award, his leadership speaks to the deeper impact he has made and the example he sets for others.



“Churchill embodies our core values and the USO spirit of supporting both the military and local community,” said Chief Master Sgt. Derek Hirshfield, 62d Airlift Wing acting command chief.

