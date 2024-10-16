Material Handling Equipment Training at Fort Buchanan

Courtesy Photo | Members of the installation Directorate of Public Works recently participated in a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the installation Directorate of Public Works recently participated in a material handling equipment (MHE) training session focused on the forklift operation in a lesson led by Carlos Alvarado, Safety and Occupational Health Manager, at the organization’s motor pool. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico- Members of the installation Directorate of Public Works recently participated in a material handling equipment (MHE) training session focused on the forklift operation in a lesson led by Carlos Alvarado, Safety and Occupational Health Manager, at the organization’s motor pool.



The training included a classroom block of instructions and a hands-on experience.



"By facilitating this training, the installation demonstrates its commitment to its workforce's safety, health, and well-being. Our number one resource is our employees," said Alvarado.



According to the safety officer, first-line supervisors determine who attends the training.



"Each section supervisor authorizes attendance depending on the needs of each work area. It is up to the person in charge to assign qualified personnel to operate forklifts. Designated employees must achieve the forklift certification every three years," added Alvarado.



Meanwhile, Alejandro Fonseca, the installation's Master Driver, seized the opportunity to address the participants.



"This training responds to vehicle operations guidance contained in Army Regulation 600-55. Although this regulation covers military vehicle operations, there has been a nationwide effort to also include civilian operations," said Fonseca, Fort Buchanan's Chief of Operations and Maintenance.



Fonseca provided safety tips to the employees who were taking the training.



"Always operate a forklift with a ground guide. Teamwork is key to safety. Follow the manufacturer's guidance concerning cargo weight and its lifting height limits, and not operate a forklift without the Master Driver's training and certification," he said.



According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Industrial Truck Association, approximately 855,900 forklifts are in service in the United States. An average of 61,800 forklift-related accidents occur each year.



By conducting this MHE training, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean mitigates accidents that could negatively impact military readiness and enables mission capability and effectiveness.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.