Army Introduces itself during San Francisco Fleet Week

The U.S. Army introduced itself to San Francisco during the city’s annual Fleet Week Oct. 7-14.



San Francisco Fleet week began in 1981. Navy ships historically docked in San Francisco each year in October providing time for crews to get some R&R (rest and recuperation) in the city. In 1981 then Mayor Dianne Feinstein released a proclamation proclaiming that the annual Naval visits would be a more official way for the city to recognize and celebrate America’s Sea services i.e. the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.



The annual event held each October features a parade of ships under the Golden Gate Bridge, ship tours, concerts, multiple air shows, concerts, military performances and other community events. Event organizers say over one million people participated this year.



The U.S. Army decided to get in on the action this year. Fleet Week visitors were greeted with “Meet Your Army” areas at pier 30-32 and about three miles away at the Marina Green, a park with a view of the Golden Gate Bridge.



At Pier 30-32 visitors, in a nearly mile-long line, toured the docked U.S.S. Tripoli Amphibious Assault Ship and once complete were guided into Fleet Fest on the pier. The fest included live music, Navy activities and, this year a number of Army activities. Active, Reserve and National Guard Soldiers manned several static displays to include Military vehicles, an interactive medical trailer and field medical display, a simulated Army Combat Fitness Test, a dog tag machine and event an Army robot dog named “Spot.”



“Over a million people participate in Fleet Week activities each year and we wanted to give some of those visitors a taste of what the Army has to offer,” said Central California Army Recruiting Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Phillip Sauls, whose team organized Army participation at Fleet Week.



This is the first year the Army has participated in Fleet Week. Central California Recruiting Bn personnel began planning to participate in June.



"This is the culmination of many months hard work by our Central California Army Recruiting team and Army Reserve and National Guard units,” said Army Capt. Christopher Counihan South Bay Army Recruiting Company Commander and primary organizer of Army participation at the event.



Supporting units include the Army reserve’s 63rd Readiness Division and 445th Civil Affairs Battalion both headquartered in Mountain View CA, the 319th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) headquartered in Dublin, CA. California Army National Guard Support included Soldiers from the 297th Medical Company Area Support and CA ARNG Recruiting.



Thousands of people visited the Army’s islands in a sea of Navy Blue with many visitors getting a pair of Army Dog Tags and other “army swag” to remember the Army’s presence at Fleet Week.



"What this is also about is demonstrating to the people of San Francisco and California that although we may wear different colors, the Armed Services are one team,” added Capt. Counihan.



The Army might also get also get a few recruits as well.



“Out of thousands of visitors, a few may just decide on Army Gold rather than Navy Blue,” added Lt. Col. Sauls.



To learn if a career in the Army might be right for you visit goarmy.com

