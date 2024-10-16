Minnesota Army National Guard units honored at AUSA expo

Photo By Thomas Wheeler | Army Brig. Gen. Joe Sharkey (middle), deputy commanding general, 34th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Wheeler | Army Brig. Gen. Joe Sharkey (middle), deputy commanding general, 34th Infantry Division, accepts the 2024 Best Army National Guard Division Command at the 2024 Association of the United States Army's annual expo held in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2024. The award recognizes the best ARNG division each year,emphasizing leadership and readiness (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Thomas Wheeler, Office of the Director of the Army National Guard). see less | View Image Page

The 1st Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, was awarded the prestigious 2024 Walter T. Kerwin Readiness Award, while the 34th Infantry Division, known as the “Red Bulls,” was named the 2024 Best Army National Guard Division Command. Both honors were announced during the Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve breakfast hosted by United States Forces Command commanding general, Army Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, on the first day of the annual event.



“As the Minnesota National Guard’s Adjutant General, I couldn’t be prouder of the 34th Infantry Division for being recognized as the 2024 Best National Guard Command and the 1-194th Armor Battalion for receiving the prestigious Kerwin Award,” said Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke. “These honors are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of our Soldiers.



Manke also highlighted that recognition emphasizes the organization’s exceptional leadership and commitment to readiness.



“The Best National Guard Command award highlights the 34th Infantry Division’s exceptional leadership and operational excellence, while the Kerwin Award, given to the top battalion in the Army National Guard, underscores the 1-194th Armor Battalion’s commitment to readiness and mission success,” Menke added.



As the 34th is deployed in support of Task Force Spartan in the United States Central Command area of responsibility, the 34th ID deputy commanding general, Army Brig. Gen. Joe Sharkey briefly returned stateside to accept the Best National Guard Division Command award on behalf of the Red Bulls and its commanding general, Army Gen. Charles Kemper.



“This award represents our Red Bulls from Minnesota and Soldiers with units operationally aligned to the 34th Infantry Division across 26 states,” said Kemper. “This award recognizes Soldiers serving presently and Red Bulls who have gone before us, inspiring us with the high standards they have set for us all to follow.”



Army Lt. Col. John Hobot, commander of the 1-194th, reflected on the Battalion’s achievements.



“Receiving the Kerwin Award is a true testament to the Soldiers who make up this battalion,” said Hobot. “These awards are significant milestones in our battalion’s lineage and history, which includes the Battle of Bataan during World War II. I am honored to accept the Kerwin Award on behalf of this battalion, and we remain focused on increasing our combat readiness through modernization and lethality for future operations.”



Lt. Gen. Johnathan M. Stubbs, the 23rd director of the Army National Guard, praised the Minnesota National Guard’s accomplishments.



“Their accomplishments showcase the power and relevance of the Army Guard and our commitment to the National Guard mottos of ‘Always Ready, Always There,’” said Stubbs. “These awards signify not only the operational excellence of the units but also the unwavering commitment of the Soldiers and their families, who support every mission undertaken.”