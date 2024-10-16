HVAC Civilian Cross Trainee—Development Success Story

Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson (JBER), Alaska, HVAC technician, Dwayne Daniel, was...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson (JBER), Alaska, HVAC technician, Dwayne Daniel, was originally a supervisor at the JBER Auto Hobby Shop until a Reduction in Force initiative eliminated his position. He was reassigned to the HVAC shop within the CE Squadron based on his basic experience with automobile air conditioning systems. Viewing this reassignment as an opportunity, Daniel worked to develop into a fully qualified technician. He attended the HVAC basic course at Sheppard AFB, Texas, completing 93 academic days alongside his uniformed Airmen teammates, and was awarded an HVAC Apprentice certificate. His career development did not stop at Sheppard, as he continues to pursue excellence in his career field. see less | View Image Page

Dwayne Daniel is a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) technician at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), Alaska. Daniel was a supervisor at the JBER Auto Hobby Shop when a Reduction in Force initiative eliminated his position, and he was reassigned to the HVAC shop within the CE Squadron based on basic experience in automobile air conditioning systems. Using the same training opportunities used to train uniformed HVAC Airmen, the shop developed him into a fully qualified technician.



The Flight Superintendent requested a class slot for the HVAC basic course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, that was approved and fully funded by AF/A1. Daniel completed 93 academic days along-side his uniformed Airmen teammates and was awarded an HVAC Apprentice certificate. Upon his return to JBER, he was issued Career Development Course manuals and entered an on-the-job training program using the Job Qualification Standard in the CFETP. Since being trained to the Journeyman level, Daniel has attended commercial training courses through Carrier®, Trane®, Daikin® and Multistack®, furthering his technical competencies.



Daniel is now a fully qualified HVAC Technician. His former supervisor says, “this guy is an awesome technician who can and will do anything”. Daniel’s journey is a great example of the Department of Air Force “Growing Airmen of the Future” initiative and how training opportunities can be used to develop the “Civilians we Need” through the road map and model codified in DAFMAN 36-142 Civilian Career Field Management and Centrally Managed Programs. Utilizing development opportunities to increase technical competencies in our Civilian Airmen is critical to maintaining our power projection platforms.