    NFL Salute To Service on The Battleship North Carolina 2024

    WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Story by Paul Harris 

    Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services

    Service members stationed in North Carolina thank the NFL for their Salute to Service Campaign. The group is led by Col. Russell Henry, Commander for the 596th Transportation Brigade and Command Sgt. Maj. Blair Pierce, 596th Transportation Brigade. In between the commander and command sergeant major is World War II Veteran Louis Bourgault who served in the Pacific Theater.
    TV Stations-- An example of a lower third could be "Service members stationed in North Carolina"
    If you have a second line for location it could be: USS North Carolina in Wilmington, NC

