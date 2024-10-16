Honking, waving against domestic violence

Drivers heard honking and waving as they drove across post Tuesday. It was part of Fort Jackson’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month observance.



Shanita Shriver, a victim advocate with Fort Jackson’s Army Community Service, said the honk and wave event was aimed at increasing public understanding and support for ending domestic violence.



“What we are doing is trying to get everybody who passed by to honk their horns if they agree with us to stop domestic violence,” Shriver said.

The event, in its second year, was joined by personnel from the Fort Jackson Criminal Investigation Division office.



As drivers drove past the Strom Thurmond Building, they were met with ACS specialists and CID agents enthusiastically holding up signs and waving at them to get a honk in response.



The honk and wave was one of many different event held by ACS throughout the month to bring awareness to domestic violence.



Department of Defense Family Advocacy Programs and Military OneSource offer counseling and education services. According to the DOD service members and their families don’t need to be in a crisis to speak with a domestic abuse victim advocate.



The United Against Domestic Abuse page on Military OneSource has more information about reporting options. The page can be found at: http://www.militaryonesource.mil/united-against.



For more information, contact the Family Advocacy and Victim Advocacy Programs at (803) 751-5256 or visit them in person at 9810 Liberty Division Road.



(Editor’s note: The National Domestic Abuse Hotline is available 24/7 at (800) 799-7233.)

