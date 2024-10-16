V Corps Commanding General Addresses Retirees at a Retiree Appreciation Day Event

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Brock | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general of V Corps, poses for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tyler Brock | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general of V Corps, poses for a photo with Linda Perry (left) and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Perry, who was formerly assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, during Retiree Appreciation Day on Oct. 18, 2024, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Costanza took time to personally connect with attendees by acknowledging their contributions to the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general of V Corps, spoke at Fort Knox’s Retiree Appreciation Day on Friday, acknowledging the service of over 600 military retirees and their families while highlighting the critical role they continue to play in supporting the Army’s mission.



Costanza, who commands the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, emphasized the importance of retirees' contributions both during and after their military careers.



“That’s nearly 17,000 years of combined service in the U.S. Army,” Costanza said, adding that many retirees continue to serve as Department of the Army civilians, contractors, or volunteers.



He also stressed the importance of the Army value of selfless service, which he said retirees embody. Costanza thanked not only the veterans in attendance but also their families for their support, which he called essential to the success of every service member.



Costanza highlighted V Corps’ current mission in Europe, where the unit plays a key role in deterring Russian aggression. He noted that the 27,000 soldiers under his command on NATO’s eastern flank are “protecting freedom in Europe and our democratic way of life.”



He closed by urging retirees to remain engaged with the Army as “Soldiers for life” and recognized the ongoing support provided by Fort Knox’s Retirement Services Office and the Identification Branch, which were on hand to assist with various retiree services during the event.