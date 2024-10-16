Kirtland Air Force Base Celebrates Progress on New Sandia Base Elementary School with Historic Signing Event

Photo By Britianie Teston | Col. Jason Okumura, 377th Mission Support Group commander, Chief Master Sgt. Justin...... read more read more Photo By Britianie Teston | Col. Jason Okumura, 377th Mission Support Group commander, Chief Master Sgt. Justin Romo, 377th Inspector General Superintendent, and Mary Salazar, principal of Sandia Base Elementary school, sign the steel columns of the new elementary school building, marking a historic and construction milestone for the project on Kirtland AFB, N.M. Oct. 17, 2024. The new building will replace the current elementary school, which is over 70 years old. (U.S. Air Force photo by Britianie Teston) see less | View Image Page

A piece of history was written, quite literally, at Sandia Base Elementary School on Kirtland Air Force Base Oct. 17, as students, teachers, and community members gathered for a special column signing event and walkthrough to commemorate the construction of their new school building. The event allowed students to sign the steel support columns of the new facility before they are permanently sealed within the structure, making their mark on a building that will serve future generations.



Excitement filled the air as students from kindergarten through fifth grade lined up, markers in hand, to write their names and messages on the towering beams that will soon become part of the new school’s framework.

“It’s so exciting!” said first grader Grace Eiffert. “My name is there forever!”

The event marks a significant milestone in the construction of the state-of-the-art facility, which will replace the aging campus that has served the Kirtland community for seven decades.



“We're thrilled to provide another space on Kirtland where we can support both the community and the children on base,” said Colonel Jason Okumura, 377th Mission Support Group commander. “As our missions expand and our families grow, the new school is a pinnacle of excitement for Kirtland. Today marks a significant step forward for everyone.”



The new school, designed to provide an enhanced learning environment with modern classrooms, outdoor spaces, and energy-efficient features, is expected to open in the fall of 2025.



The column signing represents not only the physical foundation of the new building, but also the emotional foundation of a close-knit community, eager to move into a modernized space while maintaining ties to the past.



“It will be so exciting for families coming into Kirtland to come to a brand new, technologically advanced school,” said Mary Salazar, principal at Sandia Base Elementary School.



The column signing, combined with the progress of construction, has fueled excitement in the community. Parents, staff, and students eagerly await the new school, which represents a significant investment in the future of education at Kirtland AFB. The project embodies the spirit of collaboration and progress, promising to serve Kirtland’s military families for generations to come.



The $53.5 million project is funded through the Department of Defense Public Schools on Military Installations (PSMI) grant program, with an additional $10.6 million in state-apportioned funding. The PSMI program focuses on the repair, replacement, and upkeep of public schools located on military installations, ensuring that military-connected students have access to quality education in safe and modern environments.



When completed, the new facility will be able to accommodate approximately 575 students, significantly more than the current enrollment of 350. The existing school is still operating during construction, ensuring minimal disruption to the educational process. Once the new school is operational, the old building will be demolished to make way for the new outdoor recreational areas.



As construction continues, updates will be provided to the community to ensure everyone remains informed about the project’s milestones. The new Sandia Base Elementary School promises to be a modern hub of learning, poised to shape the future of education on Kirtland.