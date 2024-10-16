A national night out

Sirens rang out through the housing area Oct. 1, as a parade of emergency vehicles delighted kids as they received candy passed during a parade kicking off the National Night Out. After the parade, emergency management personnel from on and off-post organizations were on hand to meet the Fort Jackson community at Patriots Park.
National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.
