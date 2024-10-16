Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A national night out

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Brie Kotula waves to residents as a parade of emergency...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Story by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sirens rang out through the housing area Oct. 1, as a parade of emergency vehicles delighted kids as they received candy passed during a parade kicking off the National Night Out. After the parade, emergency management personnel from on and off-post organizations were on hand to meet the Fort Jackson community at Patriots Park.

    National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

