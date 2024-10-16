Meet the Paratrooper Who Jumped Out of a Plane 100 Times - and He's Just Getting Started

Photo By Sgt. Joskanny Lua | Aviano, Italy (October 18, 2024) — Jumping out of an airplane is a feat that demands...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joskanny Lua | Aviano, Italy (October 18, 2024) — Jumping out of an airplane is a feat that demands both courage and trust. Now imagine doing it 100 times. That's exactly what 1st Sgt. Jovon Propst, Spartan Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, achieved on October 9, 2024, when he made his 100th jump, earning the prestigious title of centurion paratrooper. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Joskanny Lua) see less | View Image Page

Aviano, Italy (October 18, 2024) — Jumping out of an airplane is a feat that demands both courage and trust. Now imagine doing it 100 times. That's exactly what 1st Sgt. Jovon Propst, Spartan Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, achieved on October 9, 2024, when he made his 100th jump, earning the prestigious title of centurion paratrooper.



"I get asked all the time, 'How did you make it that far?' I say, 'My jumps don't get scratched. It's just my luck," Propst said.



Born in Concord, North Carolina, and raised in the vibrant heart of New York City, Propst's journey to becoming a centurion paratrooper is as dynamic as his personality.



"When it comes to the weather or a mission, it's always a go for me," he said. "I've had a very intriguing career."



Propst's military career began with the now-disbanded 307th Engineer Battalion at Fort Liberty. From there, his dedication and skill led him to 3rd Special Forces Group, where he earned the coveted jumpmaster title.



His journey didn't stop there; he continued to make his mark in the 425th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 11th Airborne Division, stationed in Alaska. It was in Alaska that Propst served as a drop zone safety officer under Col. Joshua Gaspard, who was a squadron commander at the time. Their time together solidified Propst’s reputation as a calm and dependable leader, especially in high-pressure airborne operations. Propst is now serving under Col. Gaspard for the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Italy.



Propst’s love for adrenaline doesn’t end with the Army. He once volunteered as a firefighter in Bell County, Texas—a role that allowed him to continue serving others while feeding his need for action.



For now, Propst remains committed to the Army, calling it home. However, when the time comes to hang up his uniform, he's already looking ahead to his next adrenaline-fueled mission. After retirement, he plans on becoming a smokejumper so he can fight forest fires from the sky. Propst's journey from paratrooper to potential smokejumper shows that for some, the sky isn't the limit—it's just the beginning.



(U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. Joskanny Lua)