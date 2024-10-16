NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Jodi Linney has served as a U.S. Navy ombudsman for over 13 years, acting as a vital liaison between military families and their commands. Linney, who currently serves at her fifth command, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), describes the role as both challenging and deeply rewarding.



Appointed by a ship’s triad — the commanding officer, executive officer, and command master chief — ombudsmen are essential in providing resources and support for Navy families.



"We’re here as information resources for family members and Sailors," Linney explained. "We cover everything from financial support, education, and jobs to helping connect with local communities."



Ombudsmen are required to undergo a 15-hour training course, which can be completed online or in person, though Linney prefers the latter. "The training covers how to deal with emergencies, grieving spouses, building morale at home, and how to stay within boundaries while helping," she said. The course also focuses on handling sensitive information, or what is termed "reportable information," ensuring ombudsmen maintain confidentiality while providing essential resources.



For Linney, the best part of being an ombudsman is assisting Sailors and their families in adjusting to new locations. "I think the best part of the military lifestyle is moving and exploring new areas. If I can supply information on how they can enjoy a location, it brings up morale," she said. Linney believes this support can even encourage families to remain in the military longer by making each new place feel like an adventure rather than a challenge.



However, the job is not without its difficulties. Linney noted that dealing with emergencies is the hardest part. "Not only do you sometimes have to help respond to individuals going through traumatic experiences, but I’ve also had to aid in larger emergency scenarios," she shared.



In her current shore command at Stennis, Linney faces unique challenges, such as the geographic spread of Sailors and their families across multiple locations in Hampton Roads. Unlike deployable commands, where families are naturally drawn into the support system due to separation cycles, shore-based commands, and those undergoing Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) such as Stennis, require more proactive outreach.



"We have Sailors working in different buildings, and families spread across cities like Virginia Beach and Yorktown. It’s harder to disseminate information when you can’t just put up a poster or host an event in one central location," she explained.



When asked what qualities make a successful ombudsman, Linney emphasized compassion and communication. "Families are going through tough times, and while I haven’t experienced everything they have, it’s important to be compassionate. You also need to be organized and adaptable in how you communicate, whether that’s through text, email, or phone, depending on what the family is comfortable with."



She added that each command has different needs, and an ombudsman must understand how the triad prefers to communicate and support families.



Linney also explained the difference between working at a shore command versus a sea command. "In a deployable command, there’s a natural cycle: workups, deployments, and returns, which pulls families into the ombudsman program," she said. "At a shore command, Sailors come home every day, so families don’t feel the same need for outside support. The challenge is getting them involved and providing the resources they may not even realize they need."



As Stennis prepares for a future deployment, Linney stresses the importance of readiness. "The more we do now, the better we’ll be when we’re back at sea. Programs like the ombudsman resource fair and regular newsletters help families build routines that don’t always depend on their Sailor being home."



For those interested in becoming an ombudsman, Linney encourages them to reach out. "It’s a fantastic way to give back to the community, especially if you’re a spouse who likes being involved," she said. "We’re always looking to expand the team."



Through compassion, communication, and dedication, Linney continues to make a significant impact on the lives of Navy families, serving as a crucial link in maintaining the morale and well-being of the Navy’s most important asset — its people.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2024 Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:33 Story ID: 483417 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Ombudsman, by PO2 Max Biesecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.