AEDC Junior Force Council chooses officers for 2025

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Members of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex Junior Force Council recently chose the officers who will represent the group over the course of the next year.

The election of JFC officers took place Sept. 16-23. Those elected will each serve a one-year term, which began on Oct. 1 to coincide with the start of the 2025 fiscal year.

Following the election, the AEDC JFC officers are:

• McKenzie Gothard – President

• Jason Layne – Civilian Vice President

• 2nd Lt. Thomas Baldwin – Military Vice President

• Ronelle Jones – Secretary

• Kim Henegar - Treasurer

• Charles Wallen – Webmaster

• Jacob Rymer – Engineering Council Rep

Gothard said the JFC is in the early stages of creating plans for events that will encompass Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of AEDC, and the AEDC geographically separated units located across the country.

“My hope as president this year is to help better the individuals here at AEDC through events including professional development and learning more about what we do here at AEDC that can include all our GSUs and team members here,” Gothard said.

The JFC is made up of Department of Defense civilians and Airmen who have served in their civilian or military capacities at AEDC for 10 years or less. The goal of the JFC is to empower each of its members to contribute value to his or her organization and have an impact within the Air Force as a whole.

The council is responsible for organizing several activities within AEDC, including the annual Car Show and Burger Burn at Arnold AFB, as well as various Lunch and Learn sessions and professional development opportunities.

Another event on the horizon that the group oversees is the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. This year, the drive will begin on Oct. 21 and run through Nov. 15.

During the drive, bins can be found in the lobbies of buildings around Arnold AFB. The JFC is hoping to see those bins filled with food baskets donated by fellow AEDC team members. Donations can also be made with any of the JFC officers during the drive.

Information on specific items sought during the Thanksgiving Food Drive will be forthcoming.

The drive will benefit the Deerfield Elementary School Backpack Program and AEDC team members.

“We are hoping to collect enough baskets to meet the needs of the community and AEDC personnel,” Gothard said.

Disclaimer: The Junior Force Council is a private organization which is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and has no governmental status.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2024 Date Posted: 10.18.2024 09:22 Story ID: 483404 Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TENNESSEE, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AEDC Junior Force Council chooses officers for 2025, by Bradley Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.