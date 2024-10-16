90th anniversary of RAF Mildenhall marked by unveiling of new station crest, ‘Tudor Crown’

A new station crest -- the Tudor Crown -- is unveiled at an event for Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, RAF representatives and other invited guests from the local community at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The Tudor Crown, used by HRH King Charles III, replaced the St. Edward’s Crown formerly used by HRH Queen Elizabeth II and will be placed on the tails of all 100th ARW KC-135 Stratotankers. The event also marked the 90th anniversary of RAF Mildenhall.
