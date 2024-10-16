Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th anniversary of RAF Mildenhall marked by unveiling of new station crest, ‘Tudor Crown’

    Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Royal Air Force Air Commodore Claire O’Grady, left, Deputy Air Officer Commanding...... read more read more

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.16.2024

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A new station crest -- the Tudor Crown -- is unveiled at an event for Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, RAF representatives and other invited guests from the local community at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The Tudor Crown, used by HRH King Charles III, replaced the St. Edward’s Crown formerly used by HRH Queen Elizabeth II and will be placed on the tails of all 100th ARW KC-135 Stratotankers. The event also marked the 90th anniversary of RAF Mildenhall.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 07:31
    Story ID: 483398
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    TAGS

    Royal Air Force
    RAF Mildenhall
    building partnerships
    90th anniversary
    station crest

