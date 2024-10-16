Air Defenders Shine at the Gangnam International Peace Marathon

Osan Air Base, Korea – On a crisp autumn morning, the lively streets of Gangnam buzzed with energy as participants from across the Korean peninsula gathered for the 21st annual Gangnam International Peace Marathon. Among them were our dedicated Air Defenders, who exemplified the true spirit of the dragon brigade.



The marathon featured a 10k, 5k, and a half marathon, attracting runners of all levels. As the sun rose over the skyline, cheers filled the air, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Air Defenders from the 6-52 ADA Battalion and the 35th ADA Brigade Headquarters Battery showcased their discipline and camaraderie, both on the course and beyond.



“I love to run and had a blast at this event, even setting a new half marathon personal record. The perfect fall weather and unique venue were unbeatable. I appreciate the Good Neighbors for the opportunity to run in support of cooperation and fitness, and I encourage everyone to get outside and run; there’s no better escape,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Blakely Dye.



“It was an honor to represent the United States and the Eighth Army in the annual Gangnam Peace Marathon. Pfc. Darby and I had a lot of fun participating in the 10k, enjoying a beautiful scenic route of Seoul while witnessing the community come together for a healthy and positive activity,” said Sgt. Kyle Chavarria.





Participants navigated a scenic course through vibrant city streets and peaceful parks, celebrating not just individual achievements but also the collective goal of fostering harmony and understanding.



As the runners crossed the finish line, their pride was palpable. Many had trained for months, proving that discipline and teamwork lead to extraordinary outcomes.



The Gangnam International Peace Marathon was more than a race; it was a celebration of dedication and unity. The experience strengthened their bonds as a team and served as a powerful reminder of the remarkable things that can be achieved when we come together with a shared purpose.

