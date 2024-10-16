NAVWAR Empowers Fleet Sailors and First Responders with Custom Systems Training

Photo By Lily Chen | A group of Sailors from the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) attended an Agile Core Services (ACS)...... read more read more Photo By Lily Chen | A group of Sailors from the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) attended an Agile Core Services (ACS) training in Bremerton, Washington to enhance their understanding of the platform. Created by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Fleet Readiness Directorate (FRD), the training was customized to target skills needed to administer ACS and cover practices like automation, application development and hybrid cloud management. see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) is leading the digitalization effort within the Navy by creating trainings that equip Sailors and first responders with the skills to manage and sustain complex information technology (IT) platforms. A recent example of that is the newly implemented Agile Core Services (ACS) training, spearheaded by NAVWAR’s Fleet Readiness Directorate (FRD).



A root cause analysis conducted by FRD in May 2024 determined that training opportunities would better prepare the Fleet to use newer advanced capability technologies, like ACS, a platform that supports critical communications and IT systems.



“FRD had received numerous reports of technical issues with ACS, and after talking to the Sailors directly, we discovered a lot of them were struggling with its operating system,” said Steven Crosson, deputy director and technical director of FRD. “So, we partnered with Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) and Program Executive Office (PEO) Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I)’s Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160) to create a training to address those gaps in knowledge.”



A one-week training was customized to specifically target skills needed to administer ACS. The flexible curriculum covers highly sought-after practices, including automation, application development and hybrid cloud management.



The comprehensive course offers practical, hands-on experience with key technologies that are essential to the Navy’s operational success. Participants came from all over the Navy, like Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC), Tactical Networks (TACNET), In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) and Fleet Sailors from Carrier Strike Groups (CSG).



Johnathan Gorbea, an IT specialist from Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and ACS subject matter expert, attended one of the San Diego trainings to oversee how students were responding to the material.



“ACS is a critical technology that ensures Navy communications and IT systems operate smoothly in mission-critical environments,” he said. “The success of the training demonstrated the Navy’s commitment to ensuring its personnel are prepared to face any potential challenge. In future trainings, I’m looking forward to support Sailors and first responders in troubleshooting and maintaining the ACS baseline.”



So far, training events have been held at various locations across the country, including Mayport, Florida; Bremerton, Washington and San Diego. It has now been expanded and is being offered pre-deployment in all fleet concentration areas throughout Fiscal Year 2025. FRD is also working with PMW 160 and NAVIFOR to integrate this content into a future ACS training offering.



Thanks to the course, the number of help desk trouble tickets and casualty reports has decreased, indicating that the trainings are successful. Now equipped to fix their systems and run health checks on their own, Sailors and first responders are more self-sufficient and can tackle any challenges that may arise.



“The training has yielded excellent feedback as a total game changer in the ability to maintain and operate ACS,” said Crosson. “This whole effort has opened the aperture to deliver even more Decision Advantage capabilities that are enabled by ACS to critical operational units, with NAVWAR leading efforts to support the fleet ahead of need.”



If you are interested in knowing more about ACS training opportunities, please reach out to the Fleet Integration Team at fit_leads@us.navy.mil



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers, and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition, and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.