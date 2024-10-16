USNCC Celebrates First Cohort of Associate Degree Graduates

From United States Naval Community College Public Affairs



QUANTICO, Va. – The United States Naval Community College concluded Academic Year 2023-2024 with a victory in enlisted education, marking a pivotal moment in its history with the first official cohort of USNCC associate degree graduates. From Fall 2023 through Summer 2024, USNCC and its academic partner consortium granted 12 naval-relevant USNCC associate degrees to enlisted service members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.



The enlisted members of the three maritime services earned accredited degrees in engineering, cybersecurity, military studies, and organizational leadership. All USNCC degrees and certificates are delivered online—however, many of the graduates had the opportunity to walk in commencement ceremonies hosted by degree-granting partner institutions.



“How these Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen excelled to meet the requirements of degree programs while executing military duties is a true testament to the power of dedication and determination,” said USNCC Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Master Chief Jordan Rosado. “We lean heavily on the significant support of military leadership to ensure that we can deliver the highest-quality education to the fleet, and we celebrate the resolve of these service members to achieve success in their lives and careers.”



The inaugural cohort of USNCC associate degree graduates are the following:



Sergeant Major ROBERT E. ALVAREZ, United States Marine Corps, graduated from USNCC partner institution Arizona State University with an Associate of Arts in Military Studies earned in Spring 2024.



Master Gunnery Sergeant JOSHUA C. GONZALEZ, United States Marine Corps, graduated from USNCC partner institution Arizona State University with an Associate of Arts in Military Studies earned in Spring 2024.



Staff Sergeant JOSEPH M. HARDING, United States Marine Corps, graduated from USNCC partner institution Western Governors University with an Associate of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance earned in Summer 2024.



Petty Officer 2nd Class YANG LI, United States Navy, graduated from USNCC partner institution Alexandria Technical and Community College with an Associate of Science, Naval Nuclear Engineering Technology, earned in Summer 2024.



Petty Officer 2nd Class MERRILL A. MAGOWAN, United States Coast Guard, graduated from USNCC partner institution Arizona State University with an Associate of Arts in Military Studies earned in Fall 2023.



Petty Officer 1st Class JONATHON R. MALDONADO, United States Navy, graduated from USNCC partner institution Western Governors University with an Associate of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance earned in Summer 2024.



Petty Officer 2nd Class CHRISTOPHER J. MCCLANAHAN, United States Navy, graduated from USNCC partner institution University of Maryland Global Campus with an Associate of Arts in General Studies with Computer Studies Specialization, earned in Summer 2024.



Senior Chief Petty Officer NICHOLAS G. MCGOWEN, United States Coast Guard, graduated from USNCC partner institution Arizona State University with an Associate of Arts in Organizational Leadership earned in Spring 2024.



Petty Officer 2nd Class JOCELYN MILLER, United States Coast Guard, graduated from USNCC partner institution Western Governors University with an Associate of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance earned in Summer 2024.



Petty Officer 1st Class CARSEN A. PAUKOWITS, United States Coast Guard, graduated from USNCC partner institution University of Maryland Global Campus with an Associate of Arts in General Studies with Computer Studies Specialization, earned in Summer 2024.



Master Sergeant RYAN T. ROHR, United States Marine Corps, graduated from USNCC partner institution University of Maryland Global Campus with an Associate of Arts in General Studies with Computer Studies Specialization, earned in Summer 2024.



Chief Petty Officer FRANCISCO RUBIO, United States Coast Guard, graduated from USNCC partner institution University of Maryland Global Campus with an Associate of Arts in General Studies with Computer Studies Specialization, earned in Spring 2024.



“I am truly honored and excited to recognize this tremendous accomplishment--for these outstanding individuals, our institution as a whole, and our committed partners,” remarked Dr. Randi Cosentino, president of USNCC. “I wholeheartedly commend each of these graduates for their perseverance and dedication, and for embodying our goal to advance the nation’s warfighting advantage through tailored higher education that empowers them to enhance the operational readiness and capabilities of our maritime services.”



USNCC provides no-cost, command-supported education for enlisted service members in direct support of the Secretary of the Navy’s Education for Seapower Strategy as well as the Chief of Naval Operation’s Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy.



“We have designed our degrees and credentials to support comprehensive warfare capabilities across land, sea, air, and cyberspace, along with a variety of strategic and support operations,” said Rosado. “By aligning programs with force needs, maximizing credit for service, and providing ongoing coaching, we are a learning partner to commands and students from admission to graduation. These students are now equipped to use the knowledge and skills gained to enhance their contributions to the success of the force in securing the nation.”



Established in 2019, USNCC now guides more than 4,000 other students on their path toward lifelong learning. The institution offers 100% online delivery of 15 accredited associate degree programs and 18 professional certificates in partnership with seven world-class institutions. Additional programs are expected to be made available throughout the upcoming year.



USNCC accepts applications year-round with degree and certificate programs beginning during several terms throughout the year. Each program is open to E1-E9 enlisted members, of any military occupational specialty or rating, serving on active-duty orders in the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, as well as the Coast Guard Reserve.



For more information or to apply please visit, www.usncc.edu

