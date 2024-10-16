Presidio of Monterey Fire Department stresses importance of fire safety and prevention

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (Oct. 18, 2024) ----- The Presidio of Monterey Fire Department held multiple events during Fire Prevention Week, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 12, to educate civilians and service members across PoM and the Ord Military Community on the importance of fire safety.



One of these events was held at the Porter Youth Center, where young students received a safety briefing, met PoM firefighters, held and wore equipment, and even met Sparky the Fire Dog.



“If you ever see a fire, make sure you tell a parent or an adult as soon as you can,” said Darian Ware, a PoM firefighter. “You guys are smart, so remember that fire is bad, and your safety is important.”



PoM Fire Prevention Inspector Wilfredo Sepulveda was also at the event to speak with the children about fire safety and different ways fires could start. He handed out booklets of information for students and parents and emphasized the importance of knowing to call 911 and having a plan to escape if there is a fire.



“You should always know how to escape your house in case there is an emergency,” Sepulveda said. “Families should make a home fire escape plan with two ways out of every room, and then practice an escape plan at least twice a year.”



The PoM Fire Department also made stops to the Army and Navy childhood development centers located in Seaside to make sure that they could relay this important information to all the children they can.



“The training and knowledge we provide is imperative to teach these children,” Sepulveda said. “That is why it is so important to have conversations with them. You never know if something bad is going to happen, but you want to make sure that if it does your children know what to do.



The PoM Fire Department also visited PoM, communities in Ord Military Community, the Ord Commissary and even held an open house at the fire department. The week-long effort ensures that everyone has an opportunity to learn about fire safety.



While fire safety has many components, Sepulveda said he emphasizes a few fire-prevention tips. They include learning how to use a fire extinguisher with the “PASS”—pull (the pin), aim, squeeze and sweep—method; making sure smoke detectors are not more than 10 years old and replacing the batteries once a year; and properly using extension cords and power strips.



The first National Fire Prevention Week proclamation was signed in 1925 by President Calvin Coolidge. The week is observed during the week of Oct. 9 every year to memorialize the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Since its inception Fire Prevention Week has had an annual theme to its events, with this year being “Smoke alarms: make them WORK for you.”



To learn about fire prevention in general, visit the National Fire Protection Association website at https://www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/Fire-Prevention-Week/Safety-Tip-Sheets.



The PoM Fire Department is available for fire extinguisher training and other public education talks. For more information visit their website at https://home.army.mil/monterey/about/garrison-directorates/emergency-services/presidio-of-monterey-fire-department.

