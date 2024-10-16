NAVFAC Northwest Coordinator Earns Navy-Wide Recognition for Excellence

Kathryn Robertson, the agency program coordinator (APC) for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest earned the U.S. Navy’s Consolidated Card Program Management Division (CCPMD) 2023 Agency Program Coordinator of the Year Award. The recognition highlights her leadership in managing the Government Purchase Card (GCPC) program—a critical component in maintaining financial accountability across the Navy.



Reflecting on the award, Robertson described it as a personal and professional milestone. “Professionally, it feels like the culmination of a lot of hard work,” she said. “Personally, I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with so many incredible people who have supported me along the way.”



Robertson’s role as APC is crucial. She oversees the GCPC to ensure it complies with Department of Defense and Navy regulations. Her responsibilities include managing transactions, conducting internal audits, and training cardholders to prevent misuse and fraud. By maintaining tight oversight, she ensures all purchases align with Navy financial policies, while regular communication with cardholders fosters program integrity.



"Kathy is compliance-focused,” said Rabi Piefer, chief of contracting for NAVFAC Northwest. "Her dedication to customer service and commitment to the command exemplify key accomplishments for all APCs, and her ability to turn challenges into opportunities for improvement while ensuring compliance is also a testament to her commitment to excellence.”



Robertson took over the GCPC program during a challenging time. “We were near shutdown, having just failed an audit,” she recalls. This setback spurred her to initiate much-needed changes, performing internal audits and clarifying requirements with cardholders to enhance compliance. Through continuous communication and teamwork, she rebuilt the program’s foundation, instilling a sense of accountability among the team.



One of her most impactful changes was consolidating the program. Robertson advocated for reducing the number of cardholders with collateral duties and instead consolidating them into dedicated positions. “Having fewer, dedicated cardholders makes a huge difference,” she explained. “Now, seven cardholders handle 85% of all purchases for the command with precision and efficiency.”



This consolidation not only bolstered NAVFAC Northwest’s program but also drew attention from other Navy commands, including NAVFAC Pacific, which expressed interest in adopting similar practices. Robertson takes pride in knowing her efforts will leave a lasting impact on Navy-wide APC operations.



"She has not only transformed our GCPC program but also inspired her teammates within NAVFAC Pacific to reach for the same level of success and professionalism within their commands," Peifer said.



Despite her achievements, Robertson remains focused on maintaining high standards. “The job of an APC is like trying to pin gelatin to a wall,” she said. “If you relax even a little, things can fall apart quickly.” As she nears retirement, her priority is to ensure the program remains in top shape for her successor.



“I want to leave the program in the best possible shape for whoever takes over,” Robertson said, underscoring her commitment to NAVFAC Northwest’s continued success.



Through her leadership, dedication, and innovative approach, Robertson has not only transformed NAVFAC Northwest’s GCPC program but also set a standard of excellence for APCs across the Navy.



– USN –



