Corps of Engineers hosting Lake Traverse, Mud Lake water control plan update

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting public meetings to discuss its draft Lake Traverse and Mud Lake water control plan update during two meetings in Wheaton, Minnesota, and Wahpeton, North Dakota, Nov. 18-19.



Both meetings will be identical in content and include a brief presentation highlighting the draft plan, followed by an opportunity to hear from the public. The Wahpeton meeting will also be streamed on the St. Paul District YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/usacemvppao. People needing special accommodations for the meeting are asked to contact Katie Opsahl at 651-290-5259 no later than Nov. 4.



The public meetings will be held:



• Monday, Nov. 18 , from 6 - 7:30 p.m., at the Wheaton High School, 1700 3rd Ave. S, Wheaton, Minnesota, 56296.

• Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6 - 7:30 p.m., Wahpeton City Hall, 1900 4th St. N, Wahpeton, North Dakota, 58075.

The meetings will highlight the current water control plan and proposed changes, to include benefits. The two lakes are managed by the Corps of Engineers to minimize flood threats, provide wildlife habitat and recreation opportunities. Corps staff are updating the current plan to ensure it continues to meet the needs of the communities while minimizing flood threats. The plan is used by Corps engineers to manage the water levels and was last updated in 1994.



The draft decision document and integrated Environmental Assessment can be viewed on the St. Paul District website at https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/Public-Notices/. Comments on the Lake Traverse water control plan should be submitted no later than Dec. 6, via mail to District Engineer, St. Paul District, Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North; 332 Minnesota St., Suite E1500; St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1638, or by email at Lake.Traverse@usace.army.mil.



